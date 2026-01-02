North West Shows Off Her Producing Talents With Beat Snippet

North West may only be 12 years old, but the oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has creativity in her blood. It's not really too much of shock that she's picked up her dad's love of music as she's grown, but at some point this year, we may actually get some music from her.

That's because she just teased a beat snippet on her social media. The 15-second preview borrows heavily from the current wave of rage artists that continue to surface every other day. It's bombastic, distorted, and features, trunk-rattling bass and 808s.

While it's a bit rough on the ears, in general it's pretty on par with the rest of the production in the subgenre. Artists like Che, OsamaSon, Ken Carson, and others would more than likely approve of this effort from North West.

We are unsure if this is the first beat she's ever shown off online. But we have no doubt that she's been working a lot on her craft behind the scenes. After all, she did do a lot for her dad during the VULTURES 1 era in 2024.

Then, she contributed to "TALKING," one of the lead singles, both vocally and directorially. Her efforts continued into VULTURES 2, albeit on the much-maligned track "BOMB."

But with past rumors of working on an album with Ye and this latest teaser, we can only see her getting better with time.

North West Spends Christmas With Kanye West

Elsewhere, North did get to see her dad, who hasn't been in the healthiest spot with her mom, Kim. They reunited for Christmas and were "cordial with each other," per TMZ.

It seems like the father of four has been trying to be better for himself and his family after his visit with a New York rabbi late last year. The source who shared this holiday update said that he's "really working on himself."