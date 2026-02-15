Stephen Curry Honors Klay Thompson At NBA All-Star Game With Sneaker Tribute

BY Ben Atkinson
NBA: All Star-Red Carpet
Feb 15, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team USA Stripes guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors on the red carpet before the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Stephen Curry wore Klay Thompson's special Anta KT 11 lifetime deal sneakers at the NBA All-Star Game as tribute.

Stephen Curry arrived at the NBA All-Star Game wearing two different significant sneakers. The Warriors superstar showed love to former teammate Klay Thompson in the best way. He laced up Thompson's special Anta KT 11 celebrating his historic lifetime deal.

Curry wore the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 on the red carpet. The ultra-rare triple collaboration features premium materials and distinctive color blocking throughout. He switched to Thompson's Anta signature shoe once inside the arena.

Thompson recently signed a groundbreaking lifetime endorsement deal with the Chinese sportswear brand. The KT 11 represents his latest signature model under the expanded partnership. Steph Curry wearing them sends a powerful message about their continued brotherhood.

The two played together for over a decade forming the legendary Splash Brothers backcourt. Their connection remains strong despite Thompson now playing for the Dallas Mavericks. Curry's sneaker choice demonstrates their bond transcends team rivalries and business relationships.

The special KT 11 features unique detailing commemorating Thompson's lifetime Anta contract. Purple and silver glitter covers the upper with chrome accents throughout the design. Championship years appear etched on the metallic heel counter showcasing his legacy.

Curry's fashion statement generated massive attention across social media during All-Star Weekend. Fans appreciated the genuine friendship displayed through his footwear selection. The gesture reminded everyone that some relationships matter more than competitive basketball.

Steph Curry Wears Anta KT 11

Steph Curry's decision to wear Klay Thompson's Anta KT 11 at All-Star Weekend highlighted their enduring friendship. The special lifetime deal edition features sparkling purple and silver glitter across the entire upper.

Chrome detailing wraps the distinctive midsole structure that defines Thompson's signature line with Anta. Championship years from their Warriors dynasty appear permanently etched into the metallic heel counter.

Curry Wears Fragment x Air Jordan 1

Curry paired the statement sneakers with an all-black tailored suit on the red carpet. He switched from his red carpet Union Fragment Jordan 1s specifically to honor Thompson inside the arena. The gesture carries extra weight since Thompson now plays for Dallas after leaving Golden State.

Steph Curry's support demonstrates how their Splash Brothers bond survived team changes and different sneaker sponsors. Fans universally praised the tribute as one of the weekend's most heartwarming moments.

Ben Atkinson
