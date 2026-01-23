Steph Curry Warms Up In ON Basketball Sneakers

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Steph Curry made history wearing ON sneakers during warm-ups, marking the Swiss running brand's first NBA court appearance.

Stephen Curry made sneaker history tonight by warming up in ON running shoes. This marks ON's first official appearance on an NBA court. The Swiss performance brand is now making waves in professional basketball.

Curry has been experimenting with different sneaker brands recently after years with Under Armour. His footwear choices have created massive buzz across the basketball community. Fans and analysts are speculating about potential new partnerships.

The "ON COURT" branding on tonight's sneakers was hard to miss. ON is known for innovative cushioning technology in the running world. Their CloudTec system has revolutionized how runners experience impact absorption.

Whether Curry is testing a potential partnership remains unclear. He could simply be exploring new performance options during warm-ups. Either way, ON is gaining unprecedented visibility in basketball.

The timing feels significant for both parties involved. Curry's Under Armour deal has been a topic of discussion lately. ON has been expanding beyond running into other sports categories. A collaboration would shake up the basketball sneaker market dramatically.

ON's signature comfort technology could appeal to Curry's performance needs. The brand's minimalist aesthetic aligns with modern sneaker trends.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 Gets "Santa" Colorway For Christmas 2026

Steph Curry Sneakers

The ON sneaker Curry is wearing has a clean, predominantly white upper with some really nice subtle details that make it stand out. You can clearly see the "ON COURT" text on the lateral side in black lettering, which is the big story here since it's ON's first NBA appearance.

The shoe has a sleek, low-profile silhouette that looks pretty modern and performance-oriented. There's a pink accent running along the midsole that adds a pop of color without being too loud.

The upper appears to be made of a breathable mesh or knit material that looks lightweight and flexible. The lacing system is standard but clean, and there's a small circular logo on the side that's likely ON's branding.

Overall, it's got that minimalist runner aesthetic that ON is known for, but adapted for basketball with what looks like better lateral support and court-ready traction.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Medium Olive" Receives Official Images

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sneakers Metallica & Vans Team Up For Fiery "Black Album" Collab: Photos
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Sneakers A$AP Rocky Teases His Upcoming Vans Slip-On Collab
steph-currys-top-5-on-court-sneakers-sneaker-news Sneakers Steph Curry's Top 5 On-Court Sneakers
24 Hour Whataburger Sneakers Whataburger Giving Away Air Jordan 3 “Whataburger” Customs
Comments 0