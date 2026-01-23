Steph Curry Warms Up In ON Basketball Sneakers

Stephen Curry made sneaker history tonight by warming up in ON running shoes. This marks ON's first official appearance on an NBA court. The Swiss performance brand is now making waves in professional basketball.

Curry has been experimenting with different sneaker brands recently after years with Under Armour. His footwear choices have created massive buzz across the basketball community. Fans and analysts are speculating about potential new partnerships.

The "ON COURT" branding on tonight's sneakers was hard to miss. ON is known for innovative cushioning technology in the running world. Their CloudTec system has revolutionized how runners experience impact absorption.

Whether Curry is testing a potential partnership remains unclear. He could simply be exploring new performance options during warm-ups. Either way, ON is gaining unprecedented visibility in basketball.

The timing feels significant for both parties involved. Curry's Under Armour deal has been a topic of discussion lately. ON has been expanding beyond running into other sports categories. A collaboration would shake up the basketball sneaker market dramatically.

ON's signature comfort technology could appeal to Curry's performance needs. The brand's minimalist aesthetic aligns with modern sneaker trends.

Steph Curry Sneakers

The ON sneaker Curry is wearing has a clean, predominantly white upper with some really nice subtle details that make it stand out. You can clearly see the "ON COURT" text on the lateral side in black lettering, which is the big story here since it's ON's first NBA appearance.

The shoe has a sleek, low-profile silhouette that looks pretty modern and performance-oriented. There's a pink accent running along the midsole that adds a pop of color without being too loud.

The upper appears to be made of a breathable mesh or knit material that looks lightweight and flexible. The lacing system is standard but clean, and there's a small circular logo on the side that's likely ON's branding.