Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Medium Olive" Receives Official Images

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Medium Olive" is finally here with official images. Jordan Brand has unveiled the earthy colorway that's been teasing sneakerheads for months. The wait is almost over as this release drops at the end of January.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” will be released on January 31st, 2026.

This "Medium Olive" iteration brings military-inspired tones to the iconic silhouette. The colorway perfectly balances neutral hues with the classic Jordan 1 design language. Olive green takes center stage across the overlays and collar areas. Crisp white leather fills the base panels, creating excellent contrast throughout.

Black accents appear on the signature Swoosh and lacing system. The result is a versatile sneaker that works with nearly any wardrobe. Premium materials ensure this OG Low maintains luxury standards throughout its construction.

The timing couldn't be better for a late-winter release. This colorway transitions seamlessly from winter layers to spring outfits. The muted palette offers a sophisticated alternative to louder Jordan 1 releases.

Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Medium Olive" Images

Image via Nike

The official images reveal a really clean mix of medium olive nubuck or suede across the toe box, heel counter, and collar area, paired beautifully with smooth white leather side panels that feature classic perforations for breathability.

The black leather Swoosh cuts across the midfoot with that timeless Jordan 1 shape, while black laces and tongue branding add nice pops of contrast. What's cool is the vintage-style sail or cream midsole that gives it a slightly worn-in look right out of the box.

The Air Jordan wings logo embossed on the heel adds that subtle premium touch without being too flashy. The olive rubber outsole ties everything together perfectly.

Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Medium Olive" Retail Price

Jordan Brand continues its strong 2026 with this compelling new option. The "Medium Olive" Low OG drops at select retailers end of January. Retail pricing and exact release dates will be announced through official Nike channels. This is one release you won't want to miss this month.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

Image via Nike