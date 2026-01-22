News
air jordan 1 retro low
Sneakers
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Medium Olive" Receives Official Images
The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Medium Olive" drops end this month with official images now revealed, featuring olive green, white, and black.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 22, 2026