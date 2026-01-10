More Images Surface Of Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive"

Fresh detailed images of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" have surfaced online. The highly anticipated colorway is scheduled to release at the end of January. These new photos give sneakerheads the best look yet at this earthy release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” will be released on January 31st, 2026.

The "Medium Olive" brings sophisticated tones to the classic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. Olive green nubuck overlays dominate the design creating a premium autumn aesthetic. White leather panels provide clean contrast against the darker earth-tone accents throughout.

This colorway fits perfectly into the current trend of neutral and versatile sneakers. The olive and white combination works effortlessly with a wide range of casual outfits. Jordan Brand continues delivering strong colorways on the Air Jordan 1 Low platform.

The end of Jan release timing positions this perfectly for late winter and spring wear. Medium olive tones have become increasingly popular in sneaker culture over recent years. The understated palette appeals to both collectors and everyday sneaker enthusiasts equally.

New product images reveal premium materials and quality construction across the entire shoe. The nubuck overlays give this pair a luxurious feel that elevates it above standard releases.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive"

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" features rich olive green nubuck overlays across the toe box, heel, and eyestay areas creating that premium suede-like texture. Clean white leather makes up the base panels and side sections providing perfect contrast against those darker earth tones.

The black Nike swoosh cuts across the side giving it that classic Jordan 1 look we all recognize instantly. You can see the olive collar and tongue continuing the color scheme up top with nice padding for comfort.

The heel shows off that iconic Air Jordan Wings logo embossed in tonal olive which is a subtle but classy touch. White midsoles keep things clean and classic while the olive rubber outsole grounds the whole design perfectly.