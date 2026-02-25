J. Cole Didn't Sound Amused When Asked About Drake's "ICEMAN"

J. Cole and Drake were best friends in the Fall of 2023. It was during this time that For All The Dogs was released, and "First Person Shooter" became the biggest song on that album. As many of you know, it is a collaboration that was supposed to feature Kendrick Lamar. This was going to be the Big Three's homecoming. All three artists on one track in perfect harmony.

However, things did not work out in that way. Instead, Kendrick denied the invitation, and months later, he would use his feature on "Like That" to proclaim himself as above the "Big Three." This subsequently led to a fiery showdown with Drake.

Now, it is 2026, and folks have moved on. Having said that, there is some real curiosity surrounding Cole's relationship with Drake. Some feel as though Cole threw Drake under the bus by apologizing. Others simply feel as though these two have nothing to talk about anymore.

The Fall-Off is almost a month old, while Drake's ICEMAN is on the horizon. There was this hope that Drake would feature on the former. In the end, he was not on the album. Now, there is speculation about Cole being on ICEMAN. Based on his latest comments, fans should probably forget about that fantasy.

J. Cole On Drake's ICEMAN

While being approached by a reporter, Cole was asked about Drake's ICEMAN and whether or not he had any thoughts about the album. This led to a very honest answer from Cole, who had virtually nothing to say.

"Oh, I don't know about that," he remarked. Even the look on his face was a bit dismissive. Perhaps he was just caught off guard. Or, he simply just doesn't have much to say about Drake right about now.

At this juncture, there is no telling when Drake will drop ICEMAN, once and for all. There are some who believe the rollout is in its final days, and we could get the album as soon as March 6th. If that is the case, then fans will be eating well very soon. Until then, however, this is all just speculation.