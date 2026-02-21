Drake Fans Hope His New "ICEMAN" Tease Means Episode 4 Is Coming Soon

Drake hasn't dropped a solo studio album since 2023's For All The Dogs, although he's obviously been busy in the meantime. Scary Hours 3, the Kendrick Lamar battle, and $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR have all been big moments. But his upcoming album ICEMAN might be even more significant, and we just got a new tease for the project that has fans hoping for a drop soon.

Via Instagram, Drizzy shared a picture on his Instagram Story of what seems to be a Fuju Ice House truck in Japan, plus an icy keychain of his Pinocchio character, whom many have attributed to K.Dot or the wider music industry. Bars on IG shared some fan excitement and anticipation from these new teases, including speculation that Drake's next ICEMAN livestream episode will take place in Japan.

Of course, we don't have any official confirmation to go along with these snapshots. But that will not stop fans from speculating and theorizing about when this LP could finally come out. The 6ix God did say he has at least one more livestream episode to go before the final release. The third episode came out in September.

When Is Drake's Next ICEMAN Stream?

But with no release date in sight for both ICEMAN or for the next livestream episode, all fans can do is wait. Now that J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem, and Don Toliver (among other big names) dropped in 2026, it seems like the runway might be clearing up for a drop very soon.

However, none of this anticipation for the new record has slowed down Drake's commercial dominance. He recently became the first artist to have 300 songs surpass 100 million Spotify streams, so all of this waiting is still netting him a lot of play across his catalog.