IFPI Crowns Drake The Best-Selling Rapper Of 2025

It's no secret that Drake is one of the most successful rappers of his generation, and now, he has yet another impressive feat under his belt. Recently, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) put out its list of the best-selling global artists of 2025.

The Toronto MC is ranked third, just behind Taylor Swift and Stray Kids. He's been the highest-ranked rapper on the list for eleven years in a row. Other rappers in the 2025 top 20 include Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator, and Eminem.

This is far from the only exciting milestone Drake has hit recently, however. Earlier this month, it was also reported that he was the first rapper to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify in 2026. He was later named the first artist in history to have 300 songs with over 100 million streams on the platform. Reportedly, the next closest rapper on the list has less than half that number of tracks with over 100 million streams.

When Will Drake Drop ICEMAN?

News of Drake's latest achievement comes ahead of the release of his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, an official release date has not been confirmed, though it's rumored to be arriving very soon.

Yesterday (February 17), Drake took to his Instagram Story to drop a hint, sharing a video of himself walking outside and commenting on the temperature. “Oooo it’s freezing," he wrote. "About to be."

Drake isn't the only one who's teased the project recently, either. DJ Akademiks also recently shared a snippet of a song that he claims will appear on ICEMAN. Coincidentally, he shared the leak on the night J. Cole dropped The Fall-Off, which some fans weren't happy about