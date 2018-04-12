achievement
- MusicCardi B Feels Pressure For Next Album After "Invasion Of Privacy" AchievementAll of the songs from "Invasion of Privacy" have been certified Gold or higher.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Clinches 5th Top 10 Album With "Evil Genius"Gucci Mane extends his streak to 21 successive charting positions.By Devin Ch
- MusicSZA To Be Honored As Rebel During Billboard's "Women In Music" EventShe will join a list of stellar female artists. By Zaynab
- MusicJermaine Dupri Honored By The Grammys For "25 Years of Elevating Culture"The "So So Def: 25 Years of Elevating Culture" exhibit is currently up at the Grammy Museum in LA.By Devin Ch
- MusicBrandy Becomes First 90's Era Artist To Hit 1.5 Billion StreamsBrandy owes the bulk of her digital streams to the Chris Brown-assisted album "Heartbreak on a Full Moon."By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Becomes First Artist To Amass 10 Billion Streams on Apple MusicDrake makes Apple Music history off the back of his "Scorpion" LP.By Devin Ch
- MusicAll 14 Tracks On Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN" Are Certified-PlatinumJust the 2nd artist in the "Digital Era" to earn the honor.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole's "ATM" Achieves Gold Status In United StatesJ.Cole's "ATM" is now eligible to be considered for a gold plaque.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Ties Whitney Houston For Remarkable Billboard AchievementPost Malone's "Stoney" spends second-most weeks in top 10 on R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart.By Alex Zidel
- SportsOklahoma Thunder Announcer In Hot Water Over "Cotton-Picking" RemarkA racially insensitive remark on Russell Westbrook's play puts a damper on a historic night.By Devin Ch