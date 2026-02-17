Drake Teases A Deep Freeze As Fans Await “ICEMAN”

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Teases "ICEMAN"
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake first started teasing his ninth studio album back in 2024, and now, it looks like it's just around the corner.

Drake fans have been waiting to hear his ninth studio album, ICEMAN, for some time now. He first started teasing the highly anticipated project back in 2024, but as of now, an official release date has yet to be announced. It's rumored to be dropping sometime very soon, however, which the Toronto MC seemingly confirmed in a recent social media post. This morning, he shared a video of himself exiting a building and commenting on the temperature, as captured by Akademiks TV. “Oooo it’s freezing," he wrote. "About to be."

While Drake didn't reveal any concrete information about the LP, fans are now more eager than ever to hear what's to come. "Need that blizzard ngl," one Twitter/X user claims. "RELEASE DATE SOON," another speculates. Someone else simply says, "AOTY incoming."

ICEMAN will follow Drake's eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, which he dropped in October of 2023. It will also follow $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his 2025 joint album with PartyNextDoor.

Read More: Drake Hits Absurd Spotify Milestone That No Other Artist Has Achieved

Drake ICEMAN Leaks

Drake hasn't said much publicly about his latest musical endeavor. His peers, on the other hand, have. During a livestream earlier this month, DJ Akademiks even leaked a snippet of an unreleased song that he claims is on the album. This resulted in some backlash from J. Cole fans, as he leaked the snippet on the same day The Fall-Off dropped.

"When people say, 'Why would Ak do it?,' well, I did it for that moment, to be the n***a who did it for that moment," Ak later said. "If I had a Kendrick [Lamar] snippet, I'd have played it then, even with Drake. If I had a J. Cole snippet, I'd play it during the stream for Drake too. I don't care. At the end of the day, you know I'm hip-hop, bro."

"It's funny 'cause I don't think no one's happy with me about that," he added. "Drake isn't that happy. I imagine Cole's people are throwing a little hissy fit."

Read More: Rick Ross Performs Drake Collab After French Montana Said Their Beef Will End

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Mal Drake "ICEMAN" Update Music Mal Says Recent Drake Snippets Aren't on “ICEMAN,” Provides Release Date Update
DJ Akademiks Drake Leak Overshadowed J Cole The Fall Off Music DJ Akademiks Claims His Drake Leak Overshadowed J. Cole's "The Fall-Off"
drake Music Drake Has Fans Calling Him Petty After Trying To Stomp On J. Cole's Release
DJ Akademiks Prediction Drake "ICEMAN" Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Delivers Bold Prediction For Drake's "ICEMAN" Album Sales
Comments 0