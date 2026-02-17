Drake Teases A Deep Freeze As Fans Await “ICEMAN”

Drake fans have been waiting to hear his ninth studio album, ICEMAN, for some time now. He first started teasing the highly anticipated project back in 2024, but as of now, an official release date has yet to be announced. It's rumored to be dropping sometime very soon, however, which the Toronto MC seemingly confirmed in a recent social media post. This morning, he shared a video of himself exiting a building and commenting on the temperature, as captured by Akademiks TV. “Oooo it’s freezing," he wrote. "About to be."

While Drake didn't reveal any concrete information about the LP, fans are now more eager than ever to hear what's to come. "Need that blizzard ngl," one Twitter/X user claims. "RELEASE DATE SOON," another speculates. Someone else simply says, "AOTY incoming."

ICEMAN will follow Drake's eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, which he dropped in October of 2023. It will also follow $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his 2025 joint album with PartyNextDoor.

Read More: Drake Hits Absurd Spotify Milestone That No Other Artist Has Achieved

Drake ICEMAN Leaks

Drake hasn't said much publicly about his latest musical endeavor. His peers, on the other hand, have. During a livestream earlier this month, DJ Akademiks even leaked a snippet of an unreleased song that he claims is on the album. This resulted in some backlash from J. Cole fans, as he leaked the snippet on the same day The Fall-Off dropped.

"When people say, 'Why would Ak do it?,' well, I did it for that moment, to be the n***a who did it for that moment," Ak later said. "If I had a Kendrick [Lamar] snippet, I'd have played it then, even with Drake. If I had a J. Cole snippet, I'd play it during the stream for Drake too. I don't care. At the end of the day, you know I'm hip-hop, bro."

"It's funny 'cause I don't think no one's happy with me about that," he added. "Drake isn't that happy. I imagine Cole's people are throwing a little hissy fit."