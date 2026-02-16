Rick Ross Performs Drake Collab After French Montana Said Their Beef Will End

Before they fell out in 2024's never-ending hip-hop feud, Drake and Rick Ross crafted many iconic tracks together, which means things can get awkward when they perform them without each other. Recently, Ross performed at a club and French Montana joined him, creating another possibly innocuous but nonetheless curious development in this beef saga.

As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, Rozay and French greeted each other onstage during the former's performance of "Aston Martin Music." The 2010 single from the Maybach Music Group mogul's Teflon Don studio album is one of the biggest tracks off of that LP. It features Chrisette Michele and, notably, the 6ix God.

Drizzy also has his "Paris Morton Music" version with a rap verse and extended hook, which he made a sequel to alongside "Pound Cake" on his 2013 album Nothing Was The Same. The original "Paris Morton Music" eventually landed on the Care Package compilation in 2019, and his rap verse appears on the "Aston Martin Music" single version and its music video. But why is this specific performance so notable in this moment?

Why Do Drake & Rick Ross Have Beef?

That's because French Montana recently spoke on Drake and Rick Ross, claiming that they will squash their beef eventually. "It'll happen," he told Bootleg Kev when Kev brought up the "Lord Knows" duo's feud. "Brothers always fight and make up, man. It'll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?"

French Montana's key to Rick Ross' Drake beef, as he is part of the alleged reason why Ross dissed the Toronto superstar in the first place back in 2024. Allegedly, The Boy sent French a cease and desist over including a verse from him on his planned release of the track "Splash Brothers," which eventually came out without Aubrey Graham but with Ross and Lil Wayne.