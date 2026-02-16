Rick Ross Performs Drake Collab After French Montana Said Their Beef Will End

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rick Ross Performs Drake Collab French Montana Said Beef Will End
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
French Montana was at Rick Ross' recent club performance, where Rozay performed his Drake collab "Aston Martin Music."

Before they fell out in 2024's never-ending hip-hop feud, Drake and Rick Ross crafted many iconic tracks together, which means things can get awkward when they perform them without each other. Recently, Ross performed at a club and French Montana joined him, creating another possibly innocuous but nonetheless curious development in this beef saga.

As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, Rozay and French greeted each other onstage during the former's performance of "Aston Martin Music." The 2010 single from the Maybach Music Group mogul's Teflon Don studio album is one of the biggest tracks off of that LP. It features Chrisette Michele and, notably, the 6ix God.

Drizzy also has his "Paris Morton Music" version with a rap verse and extended hook, which he made a sequel to alongside "Pound Cake" on his 2013 album Nothing Was The Same. The original "Paris Morton Music" eventually landed on the Care Package compilation in 2019, and his rap verse appears on the "Aston Martin Music" single version and its music video. But why is this specific performance so notable in this moment?

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

Why Do Drake & Rick Ross Have Beef?

That's because French Montana recently spoke on Drake and Rick Ross, claiming that they will squash their beef eventually. "It'll happen," he told Bootleg Kev when Kev brought up the "Lord Knows" duo's feud. "Brothers always fight and make up, man. It'll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?"

French Montana's key to Rick Ross' Drake beef, as he is part of the alleged reason why Ross dissed the Toronto superstar in the first place back in 2024. Allegedly, The Boy sent French a cease and desist over including a verse from him on his planned release of the track "Splash Brothers," which eventually came out without Aubrey Graham but with Ross and Lil Wayne.

As such, Rick Ross presumably showed French Montana more loyalty than Drake, although French has made it clear that he's still cool with both artists. As for the two feuding former collaborators, Ross hasn't ruled a hatchet burial out, but Drizzy hasn't indicated similar sentiments. So it seems like they are still on opposing sides.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
French Montana Thinks Drake Rick Ross Will Squash Beef Music French Montana Thinks Drake & Rick Ross Will Eventually Squash Their Beef
French Montana Teases Drake Max B Collab Despite Past Beef Rumors Music French Montana Teases Drake & Max B Collab Despite Past Beef Rumors
French Montana Drake Rick Ross Beef New Song Lil Durk Hip Hop News Music French Montana Breaks Silence On Drake & Rick Ross Beef On New Song With Lil Durk
Rick Ross French Montana Drake Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music Rick Ross & French Montana Link Up After Fueling Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud
Comments 0