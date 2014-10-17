Artist Bio Follow

Chrisette Michele is a songstress/pianist who operates within the genres of R&B, Jazz, Soul and Hip-Hop Soul, who's collaborated with some the biggest names in the game. Throughout her career, the Patchogue, New York native has released four studio albums and two mixtapes, and worked with Nas, Eve, Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Ghostface Killah, Iman Shumpert, The Game, Ruben Studdard, Eric Benet, Raheem DeVaughn, Sunni Patterson, Jay Z, The Roots, Drake, Rick Ross, Robert Glasper Experiment, Musiq Soulchild, Ne-Yo, will.i.am and more, and continues to put in work. Most recently, she recovered from a ruptured appendix, completed the "Woman To Woman" tour and released her latest album Better (which is nominated for a Best R&B Album GRAMMY at the 56th Annual GRAMMYs). Oh yeah, she won a Best Urban/Alternative Performance GRAMMY in 2009 for her single "Be OK".