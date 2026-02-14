French Montana Thinks Drake & Rick Ross Will Eventually Squash Their Beef

"There's a leaked version [with Drake]," he explained, as caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter. "The 'Splash Brothers' record never came out with Drake because the version that we had... had a verse from Rozay. I think Drake was waiting for another verse from Rozay for that record. I think he wanted him to cut another verse. Either he said something on the first verse or something had happened.

"It was supposed to be a 'Stay Schemin' part two," French continued. "Drake sent me 'Splash Brothers' for his album. It was Drake's song, and he sent it to me." He went on to say that Drizzy told him to make three different hooks, the Toronto superstar picked the best one, and then decided on the final version of the track after The Boy's verse. By the time they linked in the Bahamas, Ross had his verse.

Do Drake & French Montana Have Beef?

This collab was presumably for More Life based on the timeline the "Unforgettable" artist explained. "Since Ross didn't do the verse on time, he was like, 'You want the record?' I was like, 'I'll take it.' So it was never something like it was mines," French Montana said of Drake and Rick Ross. Bootleg Kev then brought up the beef between them.

"It'll happen," French responded to the notion of the "Lord Knows" duo squashing their beef. "Brothers always fight and make up, man. It'll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?"