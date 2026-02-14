French Montana Thinks Drake & Rick Ross Will Eventually Squash Their Beef

Back when Drake was beefing with Rick Ross and many others in 2024, allegations emerged that he sent a cease and desist to French Montana over his verse on "Splash Brothers," which allegedly caused Ross to switch up on the 6ix God. But French went a little more in depth with Bootleg Kev about the track and its history on the latest episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast.
"There's a leaked version [with Drake]," he explained, as caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter. "The 'Splash Brothers' record never came out with Drake because the version that we had... had a verse from Rozay. I think Drake was waiting for another verse from Rozay for that record. I think he wanted him to cut another verse. Either he said something on the first verse or something had happened.
"It was supposed to be a 'Stay Schemin' part two," French continued. "Drake sent me 'Splash Brothers' for his album. It was Drake's song, and he sent it to me." He went on to say that Drizzy told him to make three different hooks, the Toronto superstar picked the best one, and then decided on the final version of the track after The Boy's verse. By the time they linked in the Bahamas, Ross had his verse.
Do Drake & French Montana Have Beef?
This collab was presumably for More Life based on the timeline the "Unforgettable" artist explained. "Since Ross didn't do the verse on time, he was like, 'You want the record?' I was like, 'I'll take it.' So it was never something like it was mines," French Montana said of Drake and Rick Ross. Bootleg Kev then brought up the beef between them.
"It'll happen," French responded to the notion of the "Lord Knows" duo squashing their beef. "Brothers always fight and make up, man. It'll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?"
French Montana recently clarified his relationship with Drake, once again affirming to fans that they are all good. In fact, he teased the idea of the OVO mogul doing a song with French's wavy collaborator Max B one day, which could be special to see.
