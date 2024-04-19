Drake Really Did Send A Cease & Desist To French Montana, Gamma CEO Says Record Execs Love Rap Beef

Drake and Rick Ross are currently engaged in a petty feud that has been going on for an entire week at this point. Overall, Ross unfollowed Drake on social media, which subsequently led to some Ross bars on "Push Ups." From there, Ross delivered "Champagne Moments" in which he alleged that Drizzy had once hit French Montana with a cease & desist over a verse he was going to release. Fans were a bit confused by this and weren't so sure about the veracity of the claim. Although now, it seems like we have confirmation that this was true.

During an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Gamma CEO Larry Jackson spoke about the allegations against Drake in regards to the now infamous cease & desist. As he explains, Drake really did send it to French. "The cease-and-desist letter was a real thing. I thought that was really funny...but other than that, I got nothing," Jackson said. "We all have different senses of humor. I thought it was funny. I didn't think anybody was really trying to be nefarious. I just thought it was a joke."

Drake Is Beefing With Everyone

Meanwhile, Jackson went on to deliver some interesting comments about rap beef and their implications. In his eyes, the label executives are the ones who are really winning right now. They get the money from the diss tracks that are dropped. Moreover, because these diss tracks stream well, it just makes the label more money. Ultimately, it serves a lot of these label execs for the beef to continue. This is a similar take to what Vince Staples said just a couple of weeks ago.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Larry Jackson, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that this beef is only benefitting the executives? Do you think that Kendrick Lamar will eventually respond to Drake?

