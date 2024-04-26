Who Is Larry Jackson? The Former Apple Exec Who Co-Founded gamma.

Larry Jackson is a prominent figure in the music industry, albeit in the background of what hits the screens and streaming apps. His career trajectory and recent ventures have positioned him as a key player in shaping the future of music distribution and artist management. This was also meant to remain in the background. However, thanks to a Joe Budden Podcast episode, the public have begun to wonder a little bit more about Larry Jackson and his music company, gamma.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Lands Deal To Release New Albums & Distribute Death Row Catalog

Larry Jackson’s History With Apple Music

Larry Jackson's career is marked by significant contributions to the music industry, particularly during his tenure at Apple Music. As the former Global Creative Director of the music streaming app, Jackson was instrumental in curating exclusive content and fostering relationships with top-tier artists. Specifically, he was a top exec at Apple Music just around the time it became the dominant streaming service it is today. One of the ways he was successful in transforming Apple Music into a major streaming hub was by enlisting Drake and Taylor Swift for Apple Music's advertising campaigns. He also helped negotiate the major deal that allowed Apple Music an exclusive window to stream Drake's 2016 album, Views. However, Swift would later challenge Apple's royalty policies during the launch of the music service, and this led to Apple agreeing to provide full royalties to rights holders throughout its free trial period.

Other Ventures

Jackson had also held roles at RCA, J Records, and Interscope in the past. However, it was his time at Apple that built his extensive network. Today, he can boast of close ties with several music industry giants. These include Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and of course, Drake. As a radio savant, Jackson also pioneered many artists and celebrities curating and hosting their own shows. This includes Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio, Virgil Abloh's Televised Radio, Kendall Jenner's ZaZa World Radio, and Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio.

Co-Founding gamma.

In 2023, Larry Jackson launched a new company named Gamma, a modern media and technology enterprise. Gamma’s co-founders are Jackson and former Interscope CFO, Ike Youssef. The company's LinkedIn describes it as “a modern media and technology enterprise designed to revolutionize how artist-entrepreneurs create, distribute, and monetize their content.” Interestingly, the company also receives financial backing from larger entities like Eldridge Industries, A24, and even Apple.

The company offers creative and business services across all artistic and commercial touchpoints. These include: content creation, distribution, and direct-to-consumer products. Gamma's roster also boasts influential creators like Usher, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, and French Montana. Altogether, the company's capabilities claim to oversee over 10,000 releases monthly through its distribution platform, Vydia. Gamma also has a stake in the Death Row Records catalog.

The Theory Behind Drake And Larry Jackson's Relationship

Drake's relationship with Larry Jackson dates back to their collaboration at Apple Music, where Jackson signed deals for exclusive content, including Drake's OVO Sound Radio. This partnership likely led to the two developing a closer relationship. Drake even referenced Jackson in his lyrics on “Family Feud” with Lil Wayne, which allegedly motivated Jackson to start Gamma. Therefore, it’s not far-fetched that this relationship may have sparked a desire for a deeper involvement in the business side of music for Drake. This is why Joe Budden’s comments haven’t gone unnoticed. As the ongoing rap battle between Drake and his counterparts continues, Budden alluded to Drake's likely co-ownership of Gamma fueling conflicts with other rappers who have released music through the company. These include Rick Ross, and French Montana.

Is Corporate Drake The Real Enemy?

Drake has a history of supporting emerging artists. Now, Budden’s speculations have led many to believe that Drake's endorsements are not just acts of mentorship, but strategic business moves. This implies that Drake also receives hefty financial benefits from promoting rising artists. The theory also gains traction considering Drake's business acumen and previous ventures in the music industry. Nowadays, the lines between “support,” and “investment” are becoming more blurred as time goes by. Nonetheless, if Drake does own a part of Gamma, it could explain the tension with other artists like Rick Ross.

Both Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar have been openly involved in the recent rap beef with Drake. On “Push Ups,” his diss track against Kendrick and everyone else gunning for him, Drake demands him to “Drop & Give Me 50,” and makes more references to a number of his past failed business deals. Joe Budden suggests these bars allude to Drake's alleged stake in Lamar's work. Meanwhile, on Rick Ross' "Champagne Moments," Ross accuses Drake of sending a cease-and-desist letter to French Montana due to an issue with a song called "Splash Brothers." The track was initially supposed to feature both Drake and Ross, but his verse was ultimately scrapped from French Montana's album and replaced with Lil Wayne.

There is no concrete evidence to confirm Drake's ownership of Gamma. However, Larry Jackson disclosed that Drake did send the cease-and-desist, but he believed it was a joke at the time. Nonetheless, Drake's support for younger artists could simply be a gesture of goodwill, a way to give back to an industry that has brought him immense success. Without solid proof, the ownership theory remains speculative at best and Rick Ross previously shut down these rumors.

Read More: Rick Ross Comments On Theory That Drake Owns His Rivals' Publishing

Larry Jackson’s Personal Life

Larry Jackson got married in June 2023 to Stephanie Shepherd, a former assistant to Kim Kardashian, and co-founder of the non-profit Future Earth. The pair met while Jackson worked as Kanye West's manager during the rapper's The Life Of Pablo tour. The wedding featured guests like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Naomi Campbell, Clive Davis, Kris Jenner, and the Kardashians. Shepherd has also pursued acting and modeling. The event also included performances by Swizz Beats, Timbaland and the attendance of music industry moguls.

[Via][Via]