Joe Budden Claims J. Cole's Apology Will Hurt His Legacy But Help Hip-Hop

As one of the most prominent members of the hip-hop media space, Joe Budden is very interested in the biggest rap story of the year so far. Throughout the beef sparked by Kendrick Lamar's verse on Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That," Budden has followed the resulting beef very closely. He even called together an emergency podcast to react to Drake's response song when it dropped over the weekend. That podcast proved pretty insightful to both the potential future of the beef and how others in the rap world are reacting to it.

During a new podcast episode, Budden and company discuss J. Cole. He was the first to fire back at Kendrick when he dropped his surprise mixtape Might Delete Later. The project contained a song called "7 Minute Drill" where he called out Kendrick's discography in an attempt to rock his foundation as one of the genre's most acclaimed figures. Clearly, he regret the diss track because he apologized for it only a few days later during his Dreamville festival headlining slot. He doubled down a week later when he removed the song from streaming services entirely. Check out what Joe Budden had to say about his actions below.

Budden and his co-hosts have an interesting take on the situation. He says directly that he believes Cole's legacy will be negatively affected by his apology. But after a discussion of the way the rap community is reacting, he makes another observation. Claiming that younger and less competitive rappers aren't thinking nearly as much about the apology as older generations, he sees the move as an over all positive one for the genre.

What do you think of Joe Budden's claims that J. Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar is bad for his legacy but good for hip-hop overall? Do you think it was the right move for Cole to walk back on his diss track so soon after dropping it? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Via]