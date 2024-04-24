Joe Budden Says Kanye West Entering Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Beef Is "Attention Seeking"

The biggest rap beef of the year continues to take dramatic twists and turns while roping in more and more of the genre's biggest stars. Tracking each development along the way has been various rap media figures like Joe Budden. After Kendrick Lamar started it by taking shots at J. Cole and Drake last month there's been a series of responses. Cole clapped back with a track called "7 Minute Drill" on a surprise mixtape called Might Delete Later. The tape lived up to its name as Cole apologized for the diss track just a few days after dropping it and eventually removed the song from streaming services entirely.

Right out of the gate, Kanye West was involving himself in the beef. While fans were discussing the original song "Like That" he took to Instagram to comment on the beef. Rather than taking sides, he elevated himself above everyone in the beef claiming he washed Kendrick Lamar on their collaboration "No More Parties In LA" and washed Drake and the Larry Hoover Benefit Concert they played together. Earlier this week he once again stepped into the beef with his own remix of "Like That." In the song he took shots at numerous people involved in the beef, most notably Drake and J. Cole. Now after the release of West's version, Joe Budden shared his thoughts on the song and West inserting himself into the beef.

Joe Budden Thinks Kanye West Should Stay Out Of Drake And Kendrick's Beef

In a clip from a new episode of his podcast, Joe Budden tells Kanye to sit down. His main reaction to West's version of "Like That" is that the rapper is inserting himself somewhere he doesn't belong. "This is not about you. This is some attention seeking bs" he says in the video above. Check out his newest reaction to the ongoing events of the beef.

