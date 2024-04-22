"Like That" Remix By Kanye West Taken Off YouTube By Sony

Kanye West recently entered the "elimination of Drake" with his remix of "Like That." Metro Boomin made a darker and more anthemic beat and Future even recorded a new verse. It was officially premiered on Justin Laboy's podcast The Download this past weekend after Adam22 leaked it on April 20. The track went viral for bars like, "Y'all so out of sight, out of mind / I can't even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry." Ye released the track on his YouTube page, as well as his website yeezy.com. However, Sony is not having it any of it, as the "Like That" remix is now off of YouTube.

RapTV was one of the first to report the news on their Instagram account by sharing a screenshot of the unplayable track. As of now, only the audio from Kanye West's account on the video platform is down. When you click on the video, it reads, "This video contains content from SME, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds." This may not be too much of a surprise to some as Sony and UMG had Ye under contract and then removed him from the payroll after voicing their distaste for his antisemitic statements.

Sony Continues To Butt Heads With Kanye West

Kanye has been sharing his disdain for major labels and it has been part of the reason why he recently began another beef installment with Drake. During the Laboy interview he stated, "Drake has a rich baby daddy, named Lucian [Grainge] and Universal. "He's like, 'My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs.' Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian."

