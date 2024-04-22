Kanye West Claims The "Elimination Of Drake" Is Energizing Himself And Others

Kanye West is someone who has beefed with Drake a ton in the past. Although he had seemingly made nice with the rapper thanks to the tutelage of J Prince, he is back to dissing the megastar. Overall, Ye had the rap game talking this weekend thanks to his verse on the "Like That" remix. Throughout this new version of the song, he takes shots at both J. Cole and Drizzy. Of course, Cole has dissed Kanye in the past, so this recent shot felt like one that was a bit overdue. It also led to some pretty hilarious memes on social media, but that is neither here nor there.

This was all released around the same time that Kanye West was doing an interview with none other than Justin Laboy. During this interview, Ye spoke up about the "Like That" remix and what made him want to do it. As he notes, Future was the first person to call him about getting on the remix. Moreover, he noted that the recent attacks on Drake are something that has everyone "energized." More specifically, the artist said, “Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake."

These are some strong words, and it goes to show that there is a bit of a deep hatred for Drake right now. That said, the former actor is not backing down right now. He dropped "Push Ups" where he took aim against Kendrick. Subsequently, he delivered the "Taylor Made Freestyle" which some believe could be a knockout punch. Only time will tell whether or not Lamar gets back involved, especially with so many artists in the ring right now.

Do you think that this beef is starting to become unfair? Will Kendrick Lamar end up responding anytime soon?

