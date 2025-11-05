Sneako says that he and Adin Ross have discussed how they can convince Drake and Kanye West to team up for a collaborative album. He spoke about the idea during a recent livestream, and a clip of the moment is circulating on social media.

"We need that Drake-Ye album bro. What ruined it was people thinking that they should beef with each other instead of collab. 'First Person Shooter' was supposed to be the top three current, active rappers right? Ye is the best artist but rappers. Kendrick said, 'No.' Chose the ego and 'I'm gonna beef with you instead,'" Sneako explained. "So, instead of getting one of the best songs with people's favorite rappers, we got this beef, this back and forth. We got social media drama. We got podcasts, we got botted streams, we got pocket watching, we got slander. And now, people are most incentivized to beef with each other than they are to collab. If you want to sell and album, start dissing."

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the idea on social media. "Drake needs it more. And as a Ye fan, it will be great for the two of them," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another countered: "Thats just dumb , makes Ye not work as hard on Bully just by getting an idea of making another project. They should try AFTER Bully is 100% no AI and released." One more asked: "So this 'collab' would be Ye's production, writing, visuals, album cover, vibes and Drake would bring…. ?"

Are Drake & Kanye West Beefing?

While they've worked together a number of times over the years, Drake and Kanye West have had a rocky relationship as of late. They originally reconciled to perform together at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in 2021, but the drama didn't end for good.

In 2024, West teased a remix of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's song, "Like That," to diss Drake and J. Cole. Earlier this year, he walked back his issues with Drake and even admitted to copying his flow.