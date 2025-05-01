Kanye West made big strides in the world of livestreaming this year, even amid a whirlwind of abhorrent behavior and statements. His recent link-ups with N3on, Sneako, Digital Nas, and more on their platforms has led to a lot of debate, and some missing faces like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross.

The two are among the most popular streamers today, and Ye has trashed and praised them both on multiple occasions. During his time with Sneako, though, the Chicago artist called the two content creators out for only wanting to link up with him when it's "safe" to do so. In other words, when the Yeezy mogul decides to pump the brakes on his controversies, which is an unlikely outcome.

"What do we do about, like, the people who are coming way after the fact?" Kanye West said of the streamers, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "Like, when the Kai Cenats and the Adin Ross' want to pull up after it's cool. 'Oh, it's safe now?' Why do you say, 'Say no'? My thing... It's always yes. It's kind of, like, b***hes and s**t. If the b***h is f***ing you for your money, and you finally get to f**k, you're going to say 'No'? You got money, what are you talking about? You got whatever it is that she may think is of value to her. Even b***hes with money want to f**k dudes with money."

Kanye West Dentist Lawsuit

With this in mind, it seems like Kanye West is still open to collaboration. However, that definitely won't come without a few more rants to incite them to bite back and make Ye's issues clear.

Many of the 47-year-old's recent moves aren't just among the streaming world, but also the legal one. Kanye West plans to sue his dentist for allegedly hooking him on nitrous gas, a narrative which began last year. We will see how this case actually develops now that there is legal paperwork in the chamber.