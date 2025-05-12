Kai Cenat Responds To Adin Ross After Being Accused Of Having An "Ego"

Adin Ross and Kai Cenat used to collaborate quite a bit but these days, they are on completely different sides of the internet.

Kai Cenat is easily one of the biggest streamers in the world and could even be considered the King of Twitch. Meanwhile, Adin Ross is the King of Kick, turning the small startup into a viable competitors to Twitch.

Overall, these two used to do collaborations with one another. In fact, a lot of people know about Kai because of Adin. Moreover, some people know about Adin because of Kai. At the beginning of their careers, it was a mutually beneficial relationship.

However, these days, you don't see the two hanging out with each other very often. Instead, they do their own thing and collaborate with different people. Kai is the more successful of the two right now, and fans will likely keep it that way.

Having said that, Adin Ross does seem a bit upset at the fact that he and Kai haven't collaborated in a minute. While speaking to Zias and B. Lou, Ross made the allegation that Kai and other big streamers have too big of an ego to give other people big looks.

Unsurprisingly, Cenat reacted to this accusation on stream and was quick to deny that he has some sort of "ego." Instead, he noted that he is just on his own grind and that sometimes, he gets extremely busy.

Kai Cenat Streamer University

This "drama" comes amid the opening of Kai Cenat's new venture called "Streamer Univeristy." This is a new online school that will give people the tools to become a streamer.

Streamer University is actually free, although in order to be enrolled, you have to go through a pretty strict enrollment process that includes a video about yourself. It appears as though this will be turned into content for Kai's stream.

Whether or not the people who attend Streamer University eventually become successful, is another story entirely. While some are calling it a "scam," others see it as a harmless way to give young up and coming streamers the keys to success.

