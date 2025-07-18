Kai Cenat Claims Adin Ross' Manager Called Him The N-Word

Kai Cenat and Adin Ross are two of the biggest streamers working today, but they used to have a closer relationship back in the day. These days, they don't cross over much, and some comments from both sides and their fanbases have prompted a lot of speculation as to why.

For those unaware, Ross has said that Cenat turned down a big payout to be on the streaming service Kick instead of Twitch, among other claims and recollections about their relationship. Kai, on the other hand, took to his stream to clear the air and speak on the situation, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram. From what it seems like, he doesn't have a problem with Adin specifically, but perhaps he feels more apprehensive when it comes to his associations.

Basically, Kai Cenat's comments about Adin Ross' camp center around Ross' manager Taav. Cenat claimed that the manager called him at 4AM one night to get him to Adin's birthday, who allegedly lost a lot of money gambling. While Kai couldn't make it, Taav allegedly called him the n-word at one point, which made him uncomfortable. Still, he didn't tell Ross about it because he didn't want to complicate his energy at the time.

Adin Ross Manager

However, Kai said that he called Ross at one point to speak on their distance. In fact, Cenat claimed that Taav wanted to switch to other content creators if Adin continued gambling, which Kai saw as a slightly snakey move. Nevertheless, Kai Cenat said that he told Adin Ross that his community's never liked Cenat, so that's why he kept some distance.

There have been a lot of back and forth exchanges over this matter, whether between the two streamers, other creators, and many fans. Some are sympathetic towards Kai Cenat's trajectory, whereas Adin Ross supporters think that Kai switched up on him despite being integral to his success. At the end of the day, it seems like both creators have more complicated and nuanced feelings on the matter than their viewers.

We'll see whether these two have more of a public conversation about this.