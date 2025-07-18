Kai Cenat Claims Adin Ross' Manager Called Him The N-Word

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 271 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kai Cenat Adin Ross Manager N Word Viral News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Shannon on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Following a lot of fan discussion online, Kai Cenat and Adin Ross have both spoken out about why they took some distance from one another.

Kai Cenat and Adin Ross are two of the biggest streamers working today, but they used to have a closer relationship back in the day. These days, they don't cross over much, and some comments from both sides and their fanbases have prompted a lot of speculation as to why.

For those unaware, Ross has said that Cenat turned down a big payout to be on the streaming service Kick instead of Twitch, among other claims and recollections about their relationship. Kai, on the other hand, took to his stream to clear the air and speak on the situation, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram. From what it seems like, he doesn't have a problem with Adin specifically, but perhaps he feels more apprehensive when it comes to his associations.

Basically, Kai Cenat's comments about Adin Ross' camp center around Ross' manager Taav. Cenat claimed that the manager called him at 4AM one night to get him to Adin's birthday, who allegedly lost a lot of money gambling. While Kai couldn't make it, Taav allegedly called him the n-word at one point, which made him uncomfortable. Still, he didn't tell Ross about it because he didn't want to complicate his energy at the time.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Public Reckoning Names SZA, But Wounds Run Deeper

Adin Ross Manager

However, Kai said that he called Ross at one point to speak on their distance. In fact, Cenat claimed that Taav wanted to switch to other content creators if Adin continued gambling, which Kai saw as a slightly snakey move. Nevertheless, Kai Cenat said that he told Adin Ross that his community's never liked Cenat, so that's why he kept some distance.

There have been a lot of back and forth exchanges over this matter, whether between the two streamers, other creators, and many fans. Some are sympathetic towards Kai Cenat's trajectory, whereas Adin Ross supporters think that Kai switched up on him despite being integral to his success. At the end of the day, it seems like both creators have more complicated and nuanced feelings on the matter than their viewers.

We'll see whether these two have more of a public conversation about this.

Read More: Dave Free Allegedly Complained To DJ Akademiks About Drake Spreading Paternity Rumors

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice TV Kai Cenat Responds To Adin Ross After Being Accused Of Having An "Ego" 2.8K
Kai Cenat Adin Ross Rap Stream Hip Hop News Pop Culture How Adin Ross & Kai Cenat Are Making Hip-Hop Streams A Hot Debate 2.9K
The 2023 Streamy Awards - Inside Viral Kai Cenat Confronts Adin Ross For Singing The N-Word At Chief Keef Show 2.8K
Lil Yachty Twitch Kai Cenat Adin Ross Money Rappers Post Malone Stream Hip Hop News Viral Lil Yachty Believes Kai Cenat & Adin Ross Are Richer Than Most Rappers: Watch 1031
Comments 0