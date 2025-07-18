Adin Ross’s manager, Taav, has addressed Kai Cenat accusing him of allegedly calling him a racial slur. Speaking with Ross during a recent livestream, he admitted that he couldn't remember the incident, but apologized if Cenat was offended.

"I don't remember. This was last year at your birthday, after we did your birthday. I don't remember most of-- If I did, I'm sorry. I don't mean anything f*cking bad about it," he said. When Ross pressed him over why he was upset in the first place, he responded: "I’m not doing this right now. I’ll call you after stream.”

Fans on social media appear to be taking Kai Cenat's side in the situation. "See and this is the reason why Kai is distancing himself from you and after he sees his clip, he’s probably really going to distance himself for good because instead of you checking him you made a joke about it smh," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "This type of shi is what making it hard to defend him wym 'u good' you gotta fire that n***a Adin ngl."

Kai Cenat & Adin Ross Drama

Kai Cenat and Adin Ross used to stream together much more often, which has led to speculation about their relationship. Cenat addressed the situation during a recent livestream, revealing that he doesn't have any issue with Ross specifically, but some of the people he surrounds himself with instead. "I got nothing but respect for Adin. I ain’t never had a problem with Adin. Adin is my brother," he said, as caught by Complex.