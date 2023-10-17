Kai Cenat Confronts Adin Ross For Singing The N-Word At Chief Keef Show

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest names on Twitch. In fact, most months, he is the largest name on the platform. However, that wasn't always the case. Back in the day, Adin Ross was actually the biggest streamer in the game. Overall, he would bring on a ton of guests, mostly rappers, and they would spit freestyles. The most iconic of these was from Tory Lanez. That said, Ross eventually fell off once he started engaging in bizarre antics. Now, he is no longer welcomed on Twitch and streams on Kick.

Just the other day, Ross was on stage performing with Chief Keef at his birthday bash. Things were going well until Ross got the green light from Keef to sing the n-word while on stage. Ross did it without a second thought and the video subsequently viral, for very obvious reasons. Many had a problem with it while others did not. Recently, however, Kai Cenat decided to confront Ross over the phone to see what was up.

Read More: Drake Calls Birdman His “Real OG,” Kai Cenat, Central Cee, And Roy Woods Stop By Tour

Kai Cenat x Adin Ross

As you can see in the clip, Kai wasn't too pressed about it. Instead, he was more interested in engaging in some sort of thought experiment. He asked Adin if he would continue to use the word should Cenat decide to give him the pass. Overall, Adin was actually quite uncomfortable with the question. He noted that he probably wouldn't unless they were actually rapping along to some Chief Keef. Needless to say, Cenat wanted to coax Adin into doing it for some content. However, it all fell apart.

For the foreseeable future, it is hard to imagine a world in which Kai isn't the king of Twitch. He continues to level up and his streams have been fantastic. Hopefully, he continues to elevate and show people what he can do. Let us know who your favorite streamer is, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Kai Cenat Does Not Approve Of GloRilla’s New Song: Watch