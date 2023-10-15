Lil Yachty Believes Kai Cenat & Adin Ross Are Richer Than Most Rappers: Watch

With streaming and content creation being bigger than ever these days, it's no surprise that its biggest influencers are making bank right now. In fact, according to someone with a lot of knowledge in both areas, apparently these stars are making more money than the large majority of rappers at the moment. Moreover, Lil Yachty recently claimed as such in a recently surfaced clip. Specifically, he pointed to his good friend Kai Cenat and Adin Ross as examples of creators with deeper pockets than a lot of MCs today. Of course, this isn't entirely surprising considering that they're both fickle but highly lucrative industries, but it's definitely tough to wrap your brain around for plenty of casual viewers or listeners.

"Kai is my brother, shouts out to Kai," Lil Yachty said of the exponentially more popular Twitch giant, and took the time to mention some other big names. "Shouts out Fanum, shouts out AMP, shouts out f***in' Adin Ross. Yeah, for real. The young guys, the young bros, they goin' cr*zy. Kai for sure got more money than, I think, 90 percent of rappers. 90 percent of rappers, I think Kai got more money than them. Adin too, sure!"

Kai Cenat At The 2023 Streamy Awards

Kai Cenat at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Before that, though, the Atlanta trap, pop, and psych-rock superstar claimed that he and Post Malone were the first rappers to start streaming on Twitch. "I was the first rapper to stream, 2017," Lil Yachty recalled. "For anyone. There was no streaming- like, Twitch wasn't even popping. I was on Twitch, it was me and Post Malone on Twitch, 2017, nobody was there. G-check it, no one was on Twitch before. I would think that I was there before Post Malone. But it was just us, it was the only rappers. Seven years ago."

Meanwhile, with more crossover potential than ever between hip-hop and streaming, we're sure there will be a lot more discussion on these topics to come. Sure, it's hard to compare income when they're such vastly different hustles and when there are different levels of industry middlemen, label or brand partnership issues, and sponsorship opportunities. But it's clear that the two lanes respect each other more than ever. For more news and updates on Lil Yachty, Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross, stay logged into HNHH.

