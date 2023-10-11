Kai Cenat Surprises Adin Ross With A Pair Of Luxury Watches For His Birthday

Kai Cenat surprised Adin Ross with a pair of Audemars Piguet watches for his birthday. The birthday party stream took place inside a Dave & Busters reportedly rented out for Ross by Drake. Ross, who was turning 23, was shocked by the expensive gift. "Holy shit bro, what the fuck," Ross exclaimed as Cenat unveiled the gift.

It appears that the two have also made up, as there were rumors that they were beefing, or at least not very fond of each other. A few weeks ago, Cenat dropped a perfect impression of Ross on stream. Cenat began by attempting to suck his own toes before quickly forgetting the idea. He then replicated Ross' frenetic style. "Okay chat, okay okay. A basketball warehouse with the Kick logo. And it's all black and green because Kick. And it's all black and green. It's all black and green. It's a basketball warehouse and then Obama rolls up. Thoughts? Thoughts, chat? Thoughts?" Cenat said, punctuating the final sentence with loud, obnoxious claps.

Adin Ross Makes Shocking Livestream Comments

However, it's not all been wholesome news about Ross in recent weeks. Comments he made on a livestream in late September led to shock and outrage throughout the streaming community.“Did anyone see these pussies that stream on Kick that were like ‘Yeah, we’re not gonna stream on here unless you suspend Ice Poseidon, this is like bullshit’. Like, shut the fuck up! “It makes me mad because Ice is someone who’s kinda like super authentic and real. He’ll never do some fucked shit behind closed doors. If he does some fucked shit it’s gonna be on camera and his community fucks them for that. “It’s like dawg all these crooked ass, pussy ass, leftist, cancel culture, bullshit pussies are the ones doing this fucked shit behind closed doors. You guys are gonna be hung on trees. I said it, bro.”

Ross' comments invoke the notion of lynching. Furthermore, they fly in the face of the exact behavior that Kick is attempting to crack down on. After the backlash to Ice Posideon paying a man $500 to hire an escort on stream, Kick came out and promised tighter moderation in the future. Kick marketed itself on bigger cuts for streamers and looser moderation compared to Twitch. However, the site has had to learn the hard way that moderation exists for a reason.

