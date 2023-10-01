Drake Calls Birdman His “Real OG,” Kai Cenat, Central Cee, And Roy Woods Stop By Tour

Drake recently brought his It's All A Blur tour to Atlanta, where he was visited by some very special guests. In new photos making their rounds online, Roy Woods is seen posing alongside UK rapper Central Cee as well as streamer Kai Cenat. The trio looked to be in great spirits, enjoying the show from the VIP section. Central Cee has opened for Drake at a variety of stops throughout the tour, including Glendale and Charlotte.

In one clip, Cenat and Central Cee can be seen rapping along to Lil Baby's "Freestyle," together, and seemed to be having a blast. Kai Cenat, Central Cee, and Roy Woods aren't the only artists who paid Drake a visit at his recent tour stop, however. In another clip, Cash Money Founder Birdman can be seen in the crowd, and of course, Drake had to give him a shoutout.

Central Cee, Kai Cenat, And Roy Woods Visit Drake In Atlanta

In the clip, Drake makes his way down the stairs when he spots the New Orleans native. "Hey!" he says, telling fans to "make some noise for [his] real OG." He then grabs the camera and directs it at Birdman, who takes the opportunity to wave to the rest of the audience. The two of them are known to have a solid relationship since Drake's departure from Birdman's label. "I’m always going to be involved in the Cash Money/Young Money imprint,” Drake explained to Rap Radar in 2019. “And my loyalty, like I said, always lies there."

Drake's now at the tail end of his It's All A Blur tour, after kicking things off in July. He'll wrap things up this month, with a couple of shows in Toronto next week. He then plans to head to Denver, New Orleans, Nashville, and Columbus, but those dates have yet to be announced.

Birdman Waves To Fans At Drake's It's All A Blur Tour

