Drake Accused Of Forgetting Lyrics At ATL Concert; Criticized For “10 Min. Monologues”

It feels like we all collectively attended Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour at some point this summer, even if we didn't. Each concert delivered several viral moments, whether the different celebrities walking him out each night, the bras thrown on stage, or gifting his fans Chanel bags and all-expenses-paid trips to Turks & Caicos. Drake came through with a memorable run this summer. Following the release of four projects in two years, he ensured fans got the experience they deserved.

His latest stop in Atlanta appeared to be one for the books. Of course, Drake never shies away from showing love to the A. However, he made sure that the A received its flowers. He walked out with Bow Wow, brought out Kai Cenat and Druski, and declared Atlanta “the most important place in rap music.” And while many did seem to enjoy the concert, apparently, not everyone did.

Read More: Drake Is Eager To Stream With Kai Cenat

Drake Faces Backlash

Apparently, Drake faced groans when he tried to perform at encore in Atlanta. At least, according to a handful of folks on social media, so we advise that you take this with a grain of salt. One video that began circulating included Drake’s rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” a song that he sampled on “Legend.” However, the TikToker who shared the video claimed that they were “waiting for Drake to sing at least one of his songs how he actually recorded them so I can sing along.”

As the clip began circulating on X (Twitter), other fans chimed in, as pointed out by TheNeighborhoodTalk. One fan claimed that they couldn’t “sit there for another motivational speech,” while another said that Drizzy similarly paused his show on numerous occasions to dive into “10 min monologues.” Despite Drake’s success, apparently, not everyone is willing to soak in the inspirational gems he’s provided across the It’s All A Blur tour. Check out the post above and let us know if you shared a similar experience at Drake’s concerts this summer.

Read More: Drake Honours Takeoff During Atlanta Tour Stop: Watch