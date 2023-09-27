Drake Walks Out With Bow Wow During Second Atlanta Tour Stop: Watch

Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, is close to wrapping up his incredibly massive It's All A Blur Tour. Throughout most of his shows, the Canadian rap superstar has brought out tons of big names. The way he has done this is through bringing them onstage or walking out with them. Drake has gotten tons of stars to join him including even sports figures like LeBron James and his son Bronny. Additionally, his rap contemporaries have become a part of the tour's attraction with Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and others joining The Boy.

What is also cool, is that for some of these shows, he brings out famous figures who are associated with the city he is in. For example, Meek Mill is from Philadelphia, so Drake brought him out for that reason. Furthermore, Drizzy has also been shouting out artists from the city stops he makes. He did this with Paul Wall and others at his Houston show. Now, he did the same for Bow Wow.

Drake Walks Out With Bow Wow

In the Twitter video acquired from AllHipHop, you can see Drake greeting all of the fans on his walkup with the Atlanta native following behind him. This was his second show after he recognized ATL for its importance to the music scene. Additionally, during the first performance, Drake took the time to remember his friend Takeoff. NBA star point guard for the Hawks, Trae Young, Central Cee, and streamer Kai Cenat got shoutouts as well.

What are your initial thoughts on Drake bringing out Bow Wow for his Atlanta show during his It's All A Blur Tour? Which walkout has been your favorite to see so far during his shows? How do you feel about him crediting Bow Wow for so much influence? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Drake and the rest of the music world.

