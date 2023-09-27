YNW Melly Insists That The State Attorney’s Office Concealed Evidence To Protect Lead Detective

The lead detective on the double murder case is being accused once again. The ever-so-dense timeline of YNW Melly's court battles adds another layer. The Florida rapper put in another motion for the murder of YNW Sakchaser and Juvy to be dismissed. He feels that Mark Moretti, who was already called out for "excessive force," is up against it once more. Melly and his defense attorneys are saying prosecutors withheld evidence. This surrounds Moretti's alleged misconduct that protected him as a witness in YNW Melly’s first trial.

In documents obtained from AllHipHop, Melly's team feels strongly that there has been a lot of wrongdoing during this battle. "Rather than presenting this to the defense so that [they] could have used it during the first trial, the State withheld this information. In fact, it is believed the highest levels of the State Attorney’s Office made determinations to not provide it to the defense, and secondly, not to pursue the internal affairs investigation."

YNW Melly's Team Feels There Is More Dirt On Moretti

Furthermore, they believe this would impeach Moretti, but instead, Melly has not been granted fair Process Rights. Additionally, Melly's team also thinks they have even more evidence. "In essence, the State has intentionally done whatever it could to sanitize Detective Moretti’s actions. Although the defense has only uncovered the tip of the iceberg in this matter, this tip is sufficient for this Court to determine the Defendant’s Due Process Rights." Melly's retrial appears to be starting on October 9, but it was pushed back once already, so who knows if this will be a set date.

