Bad Bunny Fans Looking For Kendall Jenner Clues In New Music Video

Bad Bunny has recently unveiled a new song that has left his devoted fanbase speculating that it might be an ode to none other than Kendall Jenner. Analyzing the lyrics and visuals of his latest track, "Un Preview," it's easy to understand why. Fans are drawing conclusions as the song seems to be loaded with references to Kendall. In this fresh musical offering, the Latin pop sensation seems to be smitten with a cowgirl character. And it's this persona that fans believe closely mirrors Kendall Jenner.

Even the lyrics of the track delve into the passionate aspect of their relationship, particularly emphasizing the intensity of their romantic encounters. Bad Bunny passionately sings and raps about this mystery woman's undeniable physical chemistry, the depth of their emotions for each other, his wholehearted acceptance of their connection, and the electrifying allure that binds them together. "I don’t even want to listen to Bad Bunny’s new song cause it’s definitely about Kendall Jenner," one user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Kendall Jenner did so much damage to Bad Bunny's career..." another person commented on the video.

Read More: Bad Bunny Spotted Rocking Kendall Jenner’s Necklace

Bad Bunny Fans Thinks The New Song Is About Kendall

The song's music video further fuels the speculation, as it provides a visual narrative that appears to align with the lyrics. This combination of evocative lyrics and visuals creates a captivating storytelling experience for listeners and viewers alike. However, Bad Bunny is well-known for his artistic versatility and has a history of crafting songs that tell engaging stories. Fans eagerly await any potential confirmation or insight from the artist himself regarding the inspiration behind "Un Preview." Until then, the speculation is very real.

The dating rumors between these two celebrities have been swirling for quite some time. Earlier this year, as HNHH previously reported, the duo was allegedly seen sharing an intimate moment at a club in Los Angeles. Adding to the intrigue, Bad Bunny was spotted wearing a necklace featuring Kendall's signature letter "K." These instances have only heightened the curiosity surrounding their relationship status, leaving fans and onlookers eager for further developments. Stay tuned to HNHH for any updates on these lovebirds.

Read More: Rappers Like Bad Bunny: J Balvin, Karol G, Anuel AA & More