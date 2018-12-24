latin
- MusicBad Bunny Fans Looking For Kendall Jenner Clues In New Music VideoBad Bunny's latest single "Un Preview," has fans speculating.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicN.O.R.E Tears Up While Remembering Big PunN.O.R.E. made a tearful appearance in a new documentary remembering Big Pun.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music6ix9ine Displays His Singing Chops In New Snippet6ix9ine is about to release his third single since the LA Fitness incident.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureRun The Jewels Announce "RTJ4" Remix Album With Latin ArtistsThe album will feature Bomba Estéreo, Akapellah, and a host of musicians to revitalize the jewel runners' latest full-length.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesJ Balvin Issues His Evolution On "Jose" AlbumJ Balvin shares "Jose."By Milca P.
- NewsThe Weeknd Joins Maluma On Remix To The Chart-Topping "Hawái"The Weeknd sings in Spanish on Maluma's new "Hawaí" remix.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJ Balvin Unleashes His New Project "Colores" Earlier Than ExpectedJ Balvin releases his new project "Colores."By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Teases New Latin Inspired Single While Flexing On InstagramSuavemente!By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosEmilio Rojas Begs for Communication In New Single "Communicate" With Sizzling VisualsEmilio Rojas is back with a new single and a steamy video clip to go alongside it.By hnhh
- NewsJ. Balvin & Bad Bunny Increase Their Lead On "LA CANCIÓN""LA CANCIÓN" is a near-perfect display from the reigning duo.By Devin Ch
- MusicMaluma Brushes Off Backlash From Passionate Mother's Day Kiss PhotoLatin star Maluma explains why he kissed his mother on the lips in a controversial photo.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOzuna Opens Up About Extortion Scandal: "I Never Knew I Was Going To Be Famous"Ozuna pleaded for forgiveness on his way to a whopping 11 Latin Billboard awards.By Devin Ch
- MusicBad Bunny & Ozuna Join Growing List Of Artists With Las Vegas ResidenciesPuerto Rico will be well represented in Las Vegas in the month of April.By Devin Ch
- MusicPremio Lo Nuestro 2019: Daddy Yankee Honored, Ozuna, Cardi B Among The WinnersThe preeminent awards gala in Latin music was staged last night in Miami, Florida.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosBad Bunny Delivers A Message Of Acceptance In The "Caro" VideoBad Bunny's message of acceptance is imbued with real-life inspiration.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesBad Bunny Arrives With Debut "X100pre" AlbumBad Bunny makes his official debut.By Milca P.