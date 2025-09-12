Tyler, The Creator Unveils 2026 Latin America Tour Dates

Tyler, The Creator has been absolutely unstoppable so far this decade, and it seems like he has no plans of slowing down. As if he hasn't worked hard enough this year, he just announced another run of shows in Latin America for March of 2026, where he will bring both CHROMAKOPIA and the more recent DON'T TAP THE GLASS to life.

However, it's important to note that many of these dates are festival performances, such as Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, as well as the Estéreo Picnic festival in Colombia. Still, the Hawthorne native's Twitter announcement revealed new solo tour dates in Costa Rica on March 18, Mexico City on March 24, Guadalajara on March 29, and Puerto Rico on March 31.

This will be his first time performing in some of these places, which is very exciting news for Latin fans who have been dreaming of a Tyler show in their country or city. In any case, it's adding to Tyler, The Creator's busy schedule these days, what with Camp Flog Gnaw less than two months away and a new Nike campaign to narrate.

Funnily enough, although T has two whole projects to perform on this run, fans are already thinking about Tyler, The Creator's possible next moves. For example, his tour mate and friend Lil Yachty recently thanked him for such an amazing time on the road, and suggested his next album will be a "Hebrew jazz funk" record.

"LMFAOOOO NO IM NOT DONT GET THESE GULLIBLE ASS FANS HOPES UP THESE N***AS STILL THINK A STICKY VIDEO IS COMING," Tyler joked in response. We will see whether or not this is just another troll or if his teases for a "Sticky" video actually experienced a change of plans.