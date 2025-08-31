Tyler The Creator's "Cherry Bomb" Re-Enters The Billboard 200's Top 10 After Anniversary Reissue

Tyler, The Creator’s Cherry Bomb, first released in 2015, returned to to the Billboard 200 following a 10th anniversary reissue. The album sold 52,000 equivalent album units earned, up from a "negligible sum" in the previous week. For those unfamiliar, Billboard typically uses the "negligible sum" term to refer to albums that sold around (but usually less than) 500 copies in a given week.

For Cherry Bomb's 10th anniversary, Tyler reissued the album with three vinyl variants, CDs and in deluxe boxed sets, each of which contained a piece of branded clothing and a copy of the CD. Because of this, pure sales are the driving force behind the units moved. 51,000 of the 52,000 copies were physical releases.

Tyler The Creator Cherry Bomb

In 2015, the album sold 51,000 in its first week. That was good for fourth place on the Billboard 200. Shawn Mendes' debut album, the Furious 7 soundtrack, and Reba McEntire's Love Somebody were the three releases above it at the time.

This week, it was K-pop group Stray Kids leading the pack, with their album Karma moving nearly 300,000 total units during the latest week of tracking. The other albums above it, in order: the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack, Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem, Laufey's A Matter Of Time, and Deftones' private music.

Still, re-entering the top 10 at all with an anniversary reissue of an album released a decade ago is no small feat. Tyler The Creator has one of the most dedicated fanbases in the industry. Even DON'T TAP THE GLASS, an album released on short notice and with three potential days of sales missing (as it released on a Monday) still moved nearly 200,000 copies in week one.