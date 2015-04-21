Cherry Bomb
- Original ContentTyler, The Creator's Musical Evolution In 4 StagesDefining the 4 musical stages of Tyler the Creator, Rap's Renaissance Man. By Michael Kawaida
- SneakersGOLF le Fleur* x Converse Chuck 70 "Flames" Pays Homage To Tyler, The CreatorThe shoe is slated to drop next month.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersTyler, The Creator Acknowledges Taking #1 Spot Over DJ KhaledHe thought everyone would hate the record.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentTyler, The Creator's Evolution: From "Bastard" To "Flower Boy"With "IGOR"'s imminent arrival, we took a look at the musical and lyrical growth of Tyler, The Creator and the shifts in his artistry. By Robert Blair
- MusicTyler, The Creator Shares 2-Disc Instrumental Version Of 2015's "Cherry Bomb"Tyler, the Creator is really fond of his work on 2015's "Cherry Bomb" LP.By Devin Ch
- NewsTyler, The Creator Releases Original Instrumental To "F*CKING YOUNG/PERFECT" As "FAWN""The day that I met you girl..."By Alex Zidel
- NewsTyler, The Creator Shares Instrumental Track "SPRINT"Tyler, The Creator drops a new instrumental piece titled, "SPRINT."By Aron A.
- MusicTyler, The Creator & Odd Future Reportedly Sued For $750K Over "Deathcamp"A new report claims Odd Future's accused of lifting Dee Edwards "Why Can't There Be Love."By Aron A.
- Original ContentWhere Is Mac Miller? Tracking His Movements Since "The Divine Feminine"Following Mac Miller’s uncharacteristic music absence since Donald Trump’s election and his relationship with Ariana Grande.By Brendan Bures
- Original Content10 Essential Tyler, The Creator TracksGOLF WANG CEO Tyler, The Creator's discography is very similar to a rollercoaster.By Devon Jefferson
- MusicThe Tyler, The Creator "Cherry Bomb" Documentary Is Available To Stream For FreeGet a peek behind the curtain of Tyler's creative process.By Matt F
- NewsWatch The Trailer For Tyler, The Creator's "Cherry Bomb: The Documentary"Tyler, The Creator is planning to release a documentary about his latest album, "Cherry Bomb," in January. Watch the new trailer here. By Angus Walker
- NewsTyler, The Creator Announces World TourTyler, The Creator is touring the East side of the US and Europe next month.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTyler, The Creator Says "Smuckers" Beat Was Intended For Kanye West & Jay ZTyler, The Creator explains the recording process for "Smuckers".By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsTyler, The Creator Talks Social Media, Coachella & "Cherry Bomb" With Big BoyBig Boy picks Tyler, The Creator's brain about his recent album and Coachella appearance.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFirst Week Sales For Tyler, The Creator & Young ThugThe numbers for Tyler, the Creator's "Cherry Bomb" and Young Thug's "Barter 6" are in. By Angus Walker