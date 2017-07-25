Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentXXXTentacion's L.A. Memorial: A Brief TimelineA first-hand account of the memorial held in response to XXXTentacion's death, which ended in a clash with police.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentTop 10 Up And Coming Female RappersA comprehensive preview of the next generation of female Rap superstars.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentGucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Records: A Complete GuideA closer look at each member of Gucci Mane's handpicked Trap-Rap super team. By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: 10 Times T.I. Taught Us A LessonT.I. is as much of a legendary rapper as he is an urban, Instagram Intellectual.By Devon Jefferson
- ReviewsThe Smokers Club Fest Timeline: Young Thug, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi & MoreExclusive coverage of the hottest sets at The Smokers Club festival in Long Beach this past weekend.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: SZA's "Most Glowed" Glo-Up PicsSZA has been glowing and it's time to take notice.By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content2 Chainz Best Quotables From "They Don't Care Who Makes It" EPTity Boi is always going stupid with the punchlines.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: 2 Chainz's Best "Family Matters" Posts2 Chainz is the Trap dad we all wish we had growing up.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Teyana Taylor's Sexiest PicsTeyana be showing out on the gram.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentSpotify, Apple Music Or Tidal? What To Know About Each PlatformSome facts to know before subscribing to one of the top three streaming platforms.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentAce Hood's Mixtapes Ranked Worst To BestA deep dive through nearly a decade's worth of mixtapes from Ace Hood.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Drake's Most Champagnepapi PostsDrake's gram' shows the glam behind the man.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Tinashe's Hottest SelfiesCrown Tinashe the undisputed Selfie queen of 2017.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Curren$y's Funniest Stoner PostsStoner is as Curren$y does.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: B.o.B's Conspiracy TheoriesA proper round-up of B.o.B's wildest theories.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: A$AP Rocky's Most Pretty Flacko MomentsThis one is for all the pretty, jiggy mothafuckas out there. By Devon Jefferson
- ViralTop 10 WSHH Fight VideosThough many of us try, we can't resist watching a crazy fight video from time to time. Here's a collection of the best from the pages of WSHH.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Rihanna's Most Effortlessly Cool MomentsRihanna kills everything with deadly ease.By Devon Jefferson
- LifeBest Black Friday Deals Online & In-StoreWe've rounded up some Black Friday deals you should know about.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Diddy's Most Inspirational PostsIf Diddy's success isn't enough inspiration, then this round-up of his most inspiring posts will help. By Devon Jefferson
- MusicInstagram Gallery: Cardi B's Funniest MomentsIf this rap thing doesn't work out, Cardi B could create quite a successful career as a comedian.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: 50 Cent's Funniest Troll PostsIf there is one thing 50 Cent knows how to do better than make money, it's talk shit on Instagram.By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content10 Biggest Bosses In RapWe take a look at the different reasons all these artists are bosses in their own right.By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content10 Essential Birdman TracksPeep Stunna's most essential tracks.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Big Sean Songs of All TimeBig Sean isn't taking any Ls with this top 25.By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content10 Essential Ski Mask The Slump God TracksGet familiar with one of South Florida's leaders of the new school, Ski Mask the Slump God.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Wiz Khalifa Songs of All TimeWiz Khalifa's got hits on hits. By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content20 Essential Kanye West TracksThis essentials list is almost as long and almost as legendary as Kanye West's infamous Zane Lowe rant.By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content10 Essential Kevin Gates TracksYou wont get tired of these 10 essential tracks from BWA rapper Kevin Gates.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentTory Lanez' Mixtapes Ranked Worst To BestUncovering the many layers of the New Toronto MC Tory Lanez.By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content10 Essential Action Bronson Tracks10 different flavors from the Mr. Wonderful rapper Action Bronson.By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content10 Essential Tyler, The Creator TracksGOLF WANG CEO Tyler, The Creator's discography is very similar to a rollercoaster.By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content10 Essential Kid Cudi TracksPeep this intergalactic list of 10 cosmic tracks from the Man On The Moon.By Devon Jefferson
- Original Content10 Essential Kyle TracksCheck out this super essential list for super-duper rapper, Kyle.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentMeek Mill's Mixtapes Ranked From Worst To BestA lengthy list for an even longer discography.By Devon Jefferson