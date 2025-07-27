Tyler, The Creator got a whole bunch of people up and grooving to his new album DON'T TAP THE GLASS, and it resulted in another commercial success. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart according to Luminate, selling 197K album-equivalent units with only four days of tracking due to its Monday, July 21 release date.

Furthermore, this is the Hawthorne native's fourth consecutive number one Billboard debut for a new studio album. 2019's IGOR, 2021's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and 2024's CHROMAKOPIA also debuted atop the chart – and in CMIYGL's case, its Estate Sale deluxe release also performed well in 2023.

More specifically, the overwhelming majority of DON'T TAP THE GLASS' first week sales owe themselves to album sales. On an even more granular level, most of those 128K album sales units are from physical vinyl and CD editions of the album, for which some box sets became available. Tyler, The Creator fans who bought a copy got – or will get – one bonus track on the project compared to the ten-song version on digital streaming platforms. The streaming sales for DON'T TAP THE GLASS represent 69K album-equivalent units, which equals about 93 million on-demand official streams.

Tyler, The Creator First Week Sales

"Making this s**t on tour, this album, this 10-song, 30-minute thing... Was giving me so much life on this motherf***ing tour... I just wanted to make s**t," he said at his New York City party. Previously, Tyler revealed the album partly emerged from conversations with friends about why they don't dance in public.

That mindset and reflection led to some of the catchiest, sweetest, and most immediately gratifying tracks the former Odd Future frontman has ever made. Speaking of his early days, some fans think Tyler, The Creator is at odds with friends. Chronically online die-hards immediately put tinfoil hats on when they noticed that he and Frank Ocean seemingly unfollowed one another on Instagram.