Tyler the Creator has already followed up last October's Chromakopia with a new 10-song project in Don’t Tap the Glass. He dropped the album on Monday morning at 6:00 AM after only a couple days of notice. Fans on social media appear to be loving the new album.

“No reason for this tyler, the creator album to have me moving like this at 6am like omfggg,” one user on X (formerly Twitter) captioned a clip of Sarah Jessica Parker dancing in Sex and The City. Another fan wrote: “new tyler the creator album is sooo good like woah.” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who makes an appearance in the music video for "Stop Playing With Me," shared the video on X while writing: "STOP FKN PLAYING WITH ME!!!!"

Tyler The Creator's New Album

Following the release of Don’t Tap the Glass, Tyler put out a statement on social media explaining his intention with the album. He noted that he wanted to make fans dance. "I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed. I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time," he wrote.

