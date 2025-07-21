Tyler The Creator Fans Can't Help But Dance To New Album "Don’t Tap The Glass"

BY Cole Blake 318 Views
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Tyler, the Creator throws a pair of binoculars into the crowd during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 20, 2024. He opens Hinterland Music Festival in St. Charles, Iowa, on Aug. 1, 2025. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler The Creator returned with his ninth studio album, "Don’t Tap The Glass," on Monday morning and fans are already obsessed.

Tyler the Creator has already followed up last October's Chromakopia with a new 10-song project in Don’t Tap the Glass. He dropped the album on Monday morning at 6:00 AM after only a couple days of notice. Fans on social media appear to be loving the new album.

“No reason for this tyler, the creator album to have me moving like this at 6am like omfggg,” one user on X (formerly Twitter) captioned a clip of Sarah Jessica Parker dancing in Sex and The City. Another fan wrote: “new tyler the creator album is sooo good like woah.” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who makes an appearance in the music video for "Stop Playing With Me," shared the video on X while writing: "STOP FKN PLAYING WITH ME!!!!"

Tyler The Creator's New Album

Following the release of Don’t Tap the Glass, Tyler put out a statement on social media explaining his intention with the album. He noted that he wanted to make fans dance. "I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed. I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time," he wrote.

Fans React To "Don’t Tap the Glass"

He then brought up his listening event for the album, which he hosted in Los Angeles on Sunday. "I just got back from a ‘listening party’ for this album and man was it one of the greatest nights of my life," he further said. "300 people. No phones allowed. No cameras. Just speakers and a sweatbox. Everyone was dancing, moving, expressing, sweating. It was truly beautiful. I played the album front to back twice, it felt like that pent up energy finally got released and we craved the idea of letting more of it out. There was a freedom that filled the room. A ball of energy that might not translate to every speaker that plays this album but man did that room nail it. This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing driving running any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."

