Tyler The Creator Returns With Short & Sweet Album "Don't Tap The Glass"

BY Alexander Cole
Tyler The Creator announced a surprise album last week, and on Monday morning, the artist came through with "Don't Tap The Glass."

Tyler The Creator remains one of the biggest innovators in hip-hop, and his last album Chromakopia was a huge success. However, that clearly wasn't enough for Tyler. Just last week, he revealed that he would be dropping a new album called Don't Tap The Glass. This led to lots of intrigue, and now, the album is finally out in the ether.

There are just 10 songs on this album, and at 28 minutes long, this is a very digestible project. Overall, this makes sense when you consider how the album was likely recorded while he was on tour.

Having said that, this album has some pretty immaculate vibes. From the raucous intro track "Big Poe" to the pop music sensibilities on "Sugar On My Tongue," this is an album that is going to have fans dancing to themselves.

At this time, we do not have a full feature or producer list for the album, but we will be sure to bring you that as soon as possible. Until then, you can check out the album, down below. This is an album that could very well end up in the conversation for Album of the Year, and we are grateful that Tyler decided to drop.

The next few weeks are going to be stacked with releases, especially with Metro Boomin dropping soon as well. We also got Clipse a couple of weeks ago, which is the cherry on top of all of this.

Tyler The Creator - Don't Tap The Glass

Tracklist:

  1. Big Poe
  2. Sugar On My Tongue
  3. Sucka Free
  4. Mommanem
  5. Stop Playing With Me
  6. Ring Ring Ring
  7. Don't Tap That Glass / Tweakin'
  8. Don't You Worry Baby
  9. I'll Take Care of You
  10. Tell Me What It Is

