Pusha T and Tyler The Creator have a couple of collaborations under their belts, most recently the "P.O.V." track off of Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse. But some fans think they have another one cooking for Tyler, The Creator's upcoming surprise album, Don't Tap The Glass.

The reason why is because the Virginia MC responded to the former Odd Future frontman's announcement on Twitter with an eyes emoji. Many die-hards interpreted this as a hint towards a possible feature on the LP, but this is just a speculative interpretation.

After all, Pusha could just be shouting out his colleague and hyping the release up. In addition, Tyler, The Creator himself debunked a fake tracklist for Don't Tap The Glass that featured Pusha T.

"FALSE," he tweeted. "NONE OF THESE PEOPLE ARE ON THIS, I DID NOT POST THIS INFO I DONT KNOW WHERE YOU GOT THIS FROM TO CONFIRM IT." The fake tracklist also notably featured Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Malice, Brent Faiyaz, and more. As such, maybe the Hawthorne native's clarification neutralizes Pusha feature rumors. Then again, we have to wait until Don't Tap The Glass comes out to know for sure.

Don't Tap The Glass

Many fans out there don't believe Tyler, The Creator is serious about this correction, though. After all, he also joked about his previous album CHROMAKOPIA having no features, which didn't end up being the case. Maybe T is just trolling and keeping the mystery afloat, or he's really telling listeners to set their expectations down. He already said this won't be a very conceptual release.

Also, some fans floated around a theory that Don't Tap The Glass will be another B-sides project compiling leftovers from previous eras. That was the case for Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale two years ago, so the precedent is not impossible.