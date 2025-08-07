Tyler The Creator Calls Clipse Collaboration One Of The Best Moments Of His Life

BY Caroline Fisher 223 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler The Creator Clipse Collaboration Hip Hop News
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. Jay Calderon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler The Creator previously revealed that it took him several tries to get his "Let God Sort Em Out" verse right, and that he almost gave up.

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Tyler The Creator opened up about his collaboration with Clipse on Let God Sort Em Out, revealing that it was one of the best moments of his life so far. “Just pressing play and hearing your voice on a Clipse album. I don’t think folks know the weight that sh*t really got. I got Grammys, I got whips, I done did it all. That might be top eight moments of my life,” he shared, as captured by Kurrco. “So thank you to Pusha, Malice, [Pharrell]. For real, love y’all down.”

Tyler previously told Hot 97 that it took him quite a few tries to get the verse right, and nearly gave up, even telling Pusha T to scrap it altogether.

“It’s been a few times I’ve gotten nervous and trying to nail that verse with two of my Mount Rushmores, produced by Mount Rushmore, was like I can’t f*ck this up for me,” he said. “It took me so long to write that and just trying to perfect it … Was really in that b*tch sweating. That n***a Pusha sent me that before I went on tour, probably in April and I ain’t get him that sh*t until end of May, early June.”

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Explains The Simple Rollout Approach Behind "DON'T TAP THE GLASS"

Tyler The Creator & Clipse

As for Pusha T, he revealed how Tyler's feature on the album came to be during an interview with Ebro Darden in July. "Tyler was in out through the process of creating the album," he explained. "He was always calling me, asking to hear certain records or [asking] 'man did y'all finish this?' or 'let me hear it.'"

"'P.O.V.' was a particular record that was new, and he hadn't heard it," Pusha T continued. "He said something about getting on the album. I said, 'oh man, we got a good record for you to get on the album' [...] He was on the road, and he had a setup on the road, so I said, 'alright, I'm gonna shoot it to you man, just shoot it back though."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Shows Out On Every Guest Verse: "P.O.V." & 10 More Standout Features

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
pusha-t-explains-tyler-feature-hip-hop-news Music Pusha T Explains How Tyler The Creator's "P.O.V." Feature Came To Be 1.8K
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Music Tyler The Creator Recalls How Nervous He Was To Record His Verse On Clipse's "POV" 1.9K
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Clipse Add Several Overseas Tour Dates Amid "Let God Sort Em Out" Success 2.1K
Tyler The Creator Rollout DONT TAP THE GLASS Hip Hop News Music Tyler, The Creator Explains The Simple Rollout Approach Behind "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" 294
Comments 0