During a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Tyler The Creator opened up about his collaboration with Clipse on Let God Sort Em Out, revealing that it was one of the best moments of his life so far. “Just pressing play and hearing your voice on a Clipse album. I don’t think folks know the weight that sh*t really got. I got Grammys, I got whips, I done did it all. That might be top eight moments of my life,” he shared, as captured by Kurrco. “So thank you to Pusha, Malice, [Pharrell]. For real, love y’all down.”

Tyler previously told Hot 97 that it took him quite a few tries to get the verse right, and nearly gave up, even telling Pusha T to scrap it altogether.

“It’s been a few times I’ve gotten nervous and trying to nail that verse with two of my Mount Rushmores, produced by Mount Rushmore, was like I can’t f*ck this up for me,” he said. “It took me so long to write that and just trying to perfect it … Was really in that b*tch sweating. That n***a Pusha sent me that before I went on tour, probably in April and I ain’t get him that sh*t until end of May, early June.”

Tyler The Creator & Clipse

As for Pusha T, he revealed how Tyler's feature on the album came to be during an interview with Ebro Darden in July. "Tyler was in out through the process of creating the album," he explained. "He was always calling me, asking to hear certain records or [asking] 'man did y'all finish this?' or 'let me hear it.'"