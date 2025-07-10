Pusha T Declares Tyler The Creator Clipse's Number One Fan

Pusha T's comments on Tyler, the Creator come ahead of the release of Cllipse's new album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Pusha T says that Tyler the Creator is the biggest fan of Clipse out there. Speaking with Ebro Darden for an interview with Apple Music ahead of his new album with No Malice, Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha T reflected on Tyler's love for the rap duo.

“Tyler is the number one Clipster,” Pusha T said, as caught by Billboard. “As a fan of the discography, Tyler is the number one Clipster. He can tell me things about albums and the time periods and any and everything, from production to raps, when it comes to Clipse albums.”

Tyler will be making an appearance on the new album through a feature on the song, “P.O.V." It's not the first time he's collaborated with Pusha T either, having worked together on the tracks “Trouble on My Mind” and “Oooh.”

Additionally, Tyler has spoken many times about how much of an influence Pharrell has had on his career. The legendary producer is handling all of the songs on Let God Sort Em Out. In 2023, Tyler shared a lengthy tribute to Pharrell on social media, reflecting on the impact of his song, "Frontin'."

“[T]he melodies in [Pharrell’s] shaky head voice were sticky. I was stunned,” Tyler wrote at the time, as caught by Complex. “[B]ut what took me over the edge was the bridge. i believe the trajectory of my life changed at that moment. its a high chance my addiction of putting bridges on everything was cemented because of this song. ive subconsciously been trying to chase that high for 20 years.”

Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out"

In addition to Tyler, the Creator, several other high-profile artists will be appearing on Let God Sort Em Out as well. They include John Legend, Voices of Fire, Kendrick Lamar, The-Dream, Stove God Cooks, and Ab-Liva, as well as Nas.

Pusha T and No Malice will be releasing the new album through Roc Nation on July 11, 2025. They've already put out the singles "Ace Trumpets" and "So Be It."

