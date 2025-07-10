What Time Does Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out" Come Out On Streaming Services?

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 904 Views
What Time Clipse Let God Sort Em Out Streaming Hip Hop News
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
We are only a few hours away from what hip-hop culture is hyping up as an album of the year contender. Let's see if Clipse deliver.

With so many interviews, teases, and headlines under their belts, Clipse is almost ready to unveil their comeback album Let God Sort Em Out. It's their first project in over 15 years following 2009's Til The Casket Drops, and it has a lot of hype behind it as a potential album of the year contender.

The early reviews are in, and they certainly gave Pusha T and Malice (now No Malice) their flowers. However, this rollout also sparked a lot of controversy for the Kendrick Lamar feature discussion, a Travis Scott diss, and its place in the general fanbase wars since 2024's Drake battles.

Nevertheless, a lot of hip-hop fans are ready for this record to release, including some of Clipse's artistic peers. Push recently called Tyler, The Creator the biggest fan of the duo on the planet, and fans are very excited for the Hawthorne star's upcoming guest performance on Let God Sort Em Out.

"Tyler is the number one Clipster," he told Ebro Darden during a recent Apple Music interview. "As a fan of the discography, Tyler is the number one Clipster. He can tell me things about albums and the time periods and any and everything, from production to raps, when it comes to Clipse albums."

New Clipse Album

Let God Sort Em Out will come out at midnight tonight, in just about eight-and-a-half hours as of writing this article. The Friday, July 11 release date generated a lot of excitement via singles like "Ace Trumpets" and "So Be It," and Pusha T and No Malice have worked hard to promote it in mainstream media.

However, some fans aren't excited for this Clipse release, and it seems like the duo isn't buying that skepticism. Pusha recently called out "smear campaigns" against the record, which lines up with previously confrontational and confident dismissals of hip-hop's current ecosystem.

Will Let God Sort Em Out quell these worries or contribute to a whole lot of disappointed reactions online? We have no idea, but in any case, the culture is ready for this drop. We're in for a big weekend, and we can't wait.

