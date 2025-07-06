T.I. Seemingly Responds To Sex Trafficking Allegations Involving Tiny And King Harris

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer T.I. watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of T.I. and Tiny Harris', has made a lot of allegations against the couple over the years.

T.I. and Tiny Harris have faced some recent legal trouble, but nothing as explosive as sex trafficking allegations involving their son King Harris. Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of the couple, recently took to social media to make these bold claims.

For those unaware, Sabrina Peterson's blasted T.I. and Tiny Harris before, which even led to big court battles that continue to develop to this day. In a clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the rapper seemingly responded to these most recent allegations with a more positive yet backhanded message.

"Yeah, mane, I'm just out here, man," Tip remarked. "Just thinking how beautiful it is today, man. You know, it's a beautiful day to not be a buster, man, it's a beautiful day to not hate on nobody. It's a beautiful day to not spread lies and to not be negative. It's a beautiful day, man, to mind your business, it's a beautiful day, bruh. God has blessed us with this beautiful day. Don't take it for granted, don't take this beautiful day for granted.

"Don't be out here spreading propaganda just because you unhappy with your life and yourself," he continued. "Man, God has blessed you too, man. He got your blessings. Don't look to nobody else or point blame at somebody else because you ain't reached or tapped into your blessings yet. They're coming, alright?"

T.I. Allegations

If you didn't already know, Sabrina Peterson's allegations against T.I. and Tiny Harris go back a couple of years. They have also changed a lot as far as what she accused them of. Most recently, these sex trafficking allegations claim that a girl's family reached out to Peterson because she was allegedly in a sex trafficking and drug ring. Also, she alleged that the couple passed off one of the allegedly trafficked girls to their son King Harris.

Meanwhile, other legal trouble for T.I. continues to brew, but he seems ready to fight off the various allegations against him. The rest do not connect to these sex trafficking allegations in any way. But there's a big legal headache now.

