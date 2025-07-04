Trippie Redd Reportedly Arrested In Miami For Mysterious Reasons

Coi Leray recently posted her daughter with Trippie Redd on social media for the first time, but this got in the way of that celebration.

Trippie Redd has been slow but steady when it comes to his 2025 musical output, but reports of a new legal situation might screech that to a halt. According to The Shade Room on Instagram and NBC 6, authorities at the Miami International Airport arrested him when he tried to board a flight to France on Thursday (July 3).

Furthermore, the rapper reportedly entered police custody without incident due to an outstanding warrant from 2023. Authorities reportedly booked him at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

However, another report from journalist Andy Slater on Twitter suggests that Trippie was actually flying to Poland, which lines up with a canceled festival performance in the country this week. In addition, it seems like the bench warrant from 2023 was over driving without a license, contrary to other reports that the reason for the warrant was a mystery.

As such, take these details with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, it seems like this interrupted Trippie Redd's family updates. His former partner Coi Leray recently welcomed their daughter and shared the little one on social media for the first time.

Trippie Redd Arrested

"Words can’t describe how happy I am for Coi. I know she’s gonna be a great mother and I’m also happy for Trippie and his family," Benzino stated regarding his daughter Coi Leray's child with Trippie Redd. "Love conquers all and I can't wait to spend time with my granddaughter."

As for where Coi Leray and Trippie Redd stand, that's still up in the air for speculative social media users. They noticed he followed her again online ahead of the birth of their child, although many fans don't believe this confirms a reconciliation. In any case, it seems like the cheating allegations that caused tension between them have at least died down a little bit.

Meanwhile, we will have to see if more updates on this Miami arrest provide more concrete information on what happened. With multiple reports flying around, we can't know for sure what's really going on. But it seems like this will be a relatively easy legal situation to smoothly resolve.

