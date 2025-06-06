Trippie Redd has new music out this weekend (sort of). The Canton, Ohio rapper is bringing out "Outta Here" but with French Montana. Initially, this song did not have a feature when he dropped it on his YouTube page earlier this year. But he's decided to include Mr. Haan himself, which is a first.
Their inaugural collaboration works as French Montana has no trouble fitting into the song's themes. Those are being high, promiscuity, and being so above the rap field. The club-friendly MC isn't known to dip into the rage aesthetic, but it goes over better than expected.
It does help that this beat is more trap focused, though.
Trippie Redd makes no changes to his verse nor the chorus. The only things different are Montana's trademark adlibs and his portion on the back half. Fans are being receptive to the cut, but what they actually want is the ALLTY series creator's next LP.
That's been a question mark for him as it was rumored that a sequel to 2018's LIFE'S A TRIP would be next up. However, that idea has fallen to the wayside. Now, it appears that Redd's next effort with be titled NDA.
His IG is cleared out and the only thing remaining is a bookmarked story named after the aforementioned title. It contains a nightmarish image that could be the album's artwork and some possible music video footage.
We will see what happens next and keep you posted but check out this extended version of "Outta Here" for the time being, below.
Trippie Redd & French Montana "Outta Here"
Quotable Lyrics:
Young boy trappin', made a mansion off a scale
Young boy on the drill, coach him like I'm Phil (Fah-fah)
Got the block on fire like them cribs up in the Hills (Woo)
What she thought? Threw a eighth up in the twenty, now she outta here
Sellin' snow, Perkies, pink, mushrooms, gummies, b*tch, we outta here (Ayy, ayy, ayy)
F*cked the b*tch, I take half, told her come and get a stop (Woo)