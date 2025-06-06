French Montana Hops On Extended Version Of Trippie Redd's "Outta Here"

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
trippie-redd trippie-redd
Trippie Redd has been trying to figure out what his next album will be, so to tide fans over he's provided a French Montana collab.

Trippie Redd has new music out this weekend (sort of). The Canton, Ohio rapper is bringing out "Outta Here" but with French Montana. Initially, this song did not have a feature when he dropped it on his YouTube page earlier this year. But he's decided to include Mr. Haan himself, which is a first.

Their inaugural collaboration works as French Montana has no trouble fitting into the song's themes. Those are being high, promiscuity, and being so above the rap field. The club-friendly MC isn't known to dip into the rage aesthetic, but it goes over better than expected.

It does help that this beat is more trap focused, though.

Trippie Redd makes no changes to his verse nor the chorus. The only things different are Montana's trademark adlibs and his portion on the back half. Fans are being receptive to the cut, but what they actually want is the ALLTY series creator's next LP.

That's been a question mark for him as it was rumored that a sequel to 2018's LIFE'S A TRIP would be next up. However, that idea has fallen to the wayside. Now, it appears that Redd's next effort with be titled NDA.

His IG is cleared out and the only thing remaining is a bookmarked story named after the aforementioned title. It contains a nightmarish image that could be the album's artwork and some possible music video footage.

We will see what happens next and keep you posted but check out this extended version of "Outta Here" for the time being, below.

Read More: Prosecutors Are Furious With Diddy's Lawyers' Cross Examination

Trippie Redd & French Montana "Outta Here"

Quotable Lyrics:

Young boy trappin', made a mansion off a scale
Young boy on the drill, coach him like I'm Phil (Fah-fah)
Got the block on fire like them cribs up in the Hills (Woo)
What she thought? Threw a eighth up in the twenty, now she outta here
Sellin' snow, Perkies, pink, mushrooms, gummies, b*tch, we outta here (Ayy, ayy, ayy)
F*cked the b*tch, I take half, told her come and get a stop (Woo)

Read More: Diddy's Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies During Trial

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.1K
trippie redd Songs Trippie Redd Continues To Push Toward A More Rage Like Aesthetic With "OUTTA HERE" 1.5K