Diddy's Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies During Trial

May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs aka P Diddy in attendance during the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
"Jane" accused Diddy of alleged sexual abuse during trial and claimed the alleged misconduct Cassie suffered mirrors her own experience.

The Diddy trial has heard from many witnesses so far, including alleged victims, former partners, and assistants. Today (Thursday, June 5), "Victim-2" began her testimony, and she is the second alleged sex trafficking victim in this trial.

Per Rolling Stone, prosecutors allege Sean Combs forcefully gave "Jane" drugs and demanded her participation in alleged "freak-off" parties with male escorts between 2021 and 2024. Jane told jurors in Manhattan that she first allegedly met the Bad Boy mogul in 2020. A friend of hers was allegedly dating him at the time, and his alleged efforts to fly them out to his Miami home immediately notified her of his interest.

"He was really charming, really nice, and I was already drawn to him pretty instantly," she alleged, according to CNN. "There was a little bit of flirting going on."

Later on, they allegedly started going out, with Combs allegedly paying her $10,000 to make up for a drug-fueled vacation that disconnected her from modeling and brand gigs. Jane alleged to jurors that she dated Diddy until his September arrest last year. "In my heart, I just wanted to see Sean, so I was monogamous," she alleged, explaining that he allegedly wanted an open relationship.

Diddy Trial Witness
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Also, the alleged sex trafficking victim made allegations concerning Combs' alleged sexual proclivities, such as pornography playing in the background and "stripper shoes." While in tears recounting her first alleged "freak-off," Jane alleged he set up a hotel room with a male escort in May of 2021. This was after an alleged drug and sex binge for the previous 12-plus hours.

"I truly felt that that night just opened like a Pandora’s box in the relationship," she alleged. "It just completely set the tone for our relationship moving forward." When Jane allegedly tried to push back and only engage in sexual relations with Diddy, he allegedly threatened cut her off both financially and emotionally. The alleged victim claims that she allegedly felt "obligated" to "perform these nights for him."

Prosecutors also alleged the existence of multiple instances of alleged physical abuse on Diddy's behalf against the alleged sex trafficking victim. Combs' legal team alleges these were all consensual alleged activities that do not allegedly constitute sex trafficking.

