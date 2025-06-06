Prosecutors and defense lawyers are getting closer to discussing the charges against Diddy in his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The reason why is the latest witness testimony from an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim and alleged former partner of Sean Combs'.

The woman, anonymously referred to as "Jane," alleged in Manhattan federal court on Friday (June 6) that the Bad Boy mogul paid for a male sex worker to cross state lines for various of his alleged "freak-off" parties. According to TMZ, she brought up an alleged male prostitute known as "Sly."

Jane alleged that she messaged Sly via Instagram after she and Diddy were impressed by his "size" in online images. She alleged that she thought he was "cute," and that Combs was interested in arranging a meeting.

Their first alleged encounter was at the L'Ermitage Hotel in Los Angeles. Combs allegedly reimbursed Jane for the plane ticket she bought for Sly from Atlanta to Los Angeles. She also allegedly booked a hotel room and paid him between $2K and $4K for sexual intercourse. The executive allegedly reimbursed this as well.

Diddy Trial Day 18

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Jane alleged that she danced for Sly in a uniform and then had intercourse with him while Combs masturbated. She also alleged that this became an occasional practice. They allegedly flew Sly to other cities for alleged "freak-offs" while paying him for his services. For example, Jane alleged that they met up at the Trump Hotel in New York City one time.

This marks the first time during the Diddy trial that prosecutors alleged that he flew someone across state lines for paid sex work. The defense will likely push back on these allegations in their own questions for Jane.

Jane is an anonymous alleged victim of sex trafficking and an alleged former girlfriend of Diddy's. She allegedly appears as "Victim-2" in the federal indictment against him. Jane alleged that she dated Diddy from 2021 up until his arrest in September of last year. In addition to her allegations of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, prosecutors alleged Combs was physically abusive to her.