"Jane" Alleges Diddy Paid For Sex Worker To Cross State Lines For Alleged "Freak-Off" Parties

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 204 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jane Diddy Paid Sex Worker Cross State Lines Freak Off Hip Hop News
Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; Sean P. Diddy Combs on the sidelines during the 2005 Orange Bowl between the USC Trojans and the Oklahoma Sooners at Pro Player Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2005 by Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
An anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim referred to as "Jane" testified in the Diddy trial this week, also alleging physical abuse.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are getting closer to discussing the charges against Diddy in his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The reason why is the latest witness testimony from an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim and alleged former partner of Sean Combs'.

The woman, anonymously referred to as "Jane," alleged in Manhattan federal court on Friday (June 6) that the Bad Boy mogul paid for a male sex worker to cross state lines for various of his alleged "freak-off" parties. According to TMZ, she brought up an alleged male prostitute known as "Sly."

Jane alleged that she messaged Sly via Instagram after she and Diddy were impressed by his "size" in online images. She alleged that she thought he was "cute," and that Combs was interested in arranging a meeting.

Their first alleged encounter was at the L'Ermitage Hotel in Los Angeles. Combs allegedly reimbursed Jane for the plane ticket she bought for Sly from Atlanta to Los Angeles. She also allegedly booked a hotel room and paid him between $2K and $4K for sexual intercourse. The executive allegedly reimbursed this as well.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Told Cassie’s Friend He Was “The Devil” During Chilling Encounter

Diddy Trial Day 18
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Jane alleged that she danced for Sly in a uniform and then had intercourse with him while Combs masturbated. She also alleged that this became an occasional practice. They allegedly flew Sly to other cities for alleged "freak-offs" while paying him for his services. For example, Jane alleged that they met up at the Trump Hotel in New York City one time.

This marks the first time during the Diddy trial that prosecutors alleged that he flew someone across state lines for paid sex work. The defense will likely push back on these allegations in their own questions for Jane.

Jane is an anonymous alleged victim of sex trafficking and an alleged former girlfriend of Diddy's. She allegedly appears as "Victim-2" in the federal indictment against him. Jane alleged that she dated Diddy from 2021 up until his arrest in September of last year. In addition to her allegations of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, prosecutors alleged Combs was physically abusive to her.

Read More: Judge Warns Diddy To Stop Nodding At Jurors During Federal Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies Trial Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies During Trial 610
Jane Traded Diddy Freak Offs Rent Money Hip Hop News Music "Jane" Alleges She Traded Diddy "Freak-Offs" For Rent Money 568
Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit Penis Size Hip Hop News Music Diddy Faces Yet Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Woman Who Mocked His Penis Size 3.0K
50 Cent Trolls Diddy Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Trolls Diddy And His Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Amid New Trial Testimony 749